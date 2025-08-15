Inside a Bodyrock Lagree class: the workout that sculpts, tones, and strengthens

On a Saturday morning, you could be anywhere, in bed, on the beach, at brunch. But instead, you’re on the Megaformer, locked into a Lagree class at Bodyrock, knees shaking, core firing, holding a lunge that feels like it’s never going to end. And weirdly… you’re into it. That’s when you know you’re winning. Here’s why Lagree at Bodyrock is one of the best workouts in Dubai.

So what is Lagree?

People often throw Lagree into the Pilates mix. In fact, it’s not Pilates. “Lagree is a method, not a name,” says Tara, founder, sole owner, and undeniable star of Bodyrock. It’s a high-intensity, low-impact workout that targets muscular strength and endurance through slow, controlled movements on the Megaformer machine. The workout engages muscles deeply, activating your core and providing a full-body burn, all without putting strain on your joints.

Why Lagree stands out

Builds muscular strength and endurance

Tones and sculpts your body (yes, expect your abs to really feel it)

Keeps your heart rate elevated between 120 and 140 bpm, significantly higher than Pilates, which averages about 90 bpm, meaning you burn far more calories

Boosts cardiovascular fitness

Enhances balance, coordination, and body awareness

Is safe and adaptable for most fitness levels, making it a healthy alternative to high-impact workouts like CrossFit, which can be tough on the spine and joints

The Bodyrock experience

Bodyrock isn’t just another fitness studio, it’s the official home of Lagree in Dubai, with classes based on the original Lagree method from LA. And at the centre of it all is Tara. She doesn’t just lead the class; she drives the energy in the room. She’s passionate, supportive, and right there with you, calling out names mid-move and cheering you on while holding the plank (even when you’re about to drop). She reminds you: “The shake is good. The shake means it’s working.”

The final word

Lagree keeps your heart rate up while activating muscles you didn’t even know you had. It’s a full-body workout that tones, strengthens, and challenges endurance, all while being kind to your joints. And at Bodyrock, there’s more than just Lagree. With a fully equipped gym and additional group classes upstairs, it’s a space that has it all. For anyone looking for a workout that does it all without the risk of high-impact injury, Lagree at Bodyrock is the perfect place to start.

Location: Bodyrock, Goshi Warehouse City, Warehouse 11, 23rd St, Al Quoz, Al Quoz Industrial Area 3

Times: Open Monday to Saturday, 6am to 10pm; Sunday, 8am to 8pm

Contact: (056) 685 0938, @bodyrockdxb