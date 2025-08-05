Giorgio’s next project? Armani villas in Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah is getting a quiet power move from one of fashion’s biggest names. The world’s first Armani villas are launching on Raha Island through a new partnership between Giorgio Armani, RAK Properties and SIE Group. It’s the first time the Armani name will front private villas anywhere in the world – bringing his signature style into residential real estate, with the coastline as canvas.

Armani, off the runway

The villas are designed by Giorgio Armani and his in-house team, taking elements from his own homes. Clean geometry, warm neutrals, and natural light. Each villa has private beach access and uninterrupted views of the Arabian Gulf.

Giorgio Armani, Chairman and CEO of the Armani Group, shared his thoughts on the project: “New projects related to living fascinate me because I can bring the way of thinking of Haute Couture, that is, the use of precious materials and unique, tailored creations, into the space where we live”.

The location

The Armani Beach Residences will be built on Raha Island, part of the Mina Al Arab development. Alongside the villas, there will be a limited number of high-end apartments. It’s all low-rise, water-facing, and a big shift from the city energy of previous Armani projects in Dubai.

What comes with it

The setup includes a residents-only beach club, concierge services, private events, and tailored experiences. It’s quiet luxury made practical.

Big milestones

The launch celebrates 50 years of the Giorgio Armani brand and 25 years of Armani/Casa, marking a rare moment where the designer expands beyond city towers into something slower and more relaxed.

RAK’s new wave

As Ras Al Khaimah steadily builds its profile as a top travel and lifestyle destination, tourism is on the rise and new developments are transforming the emirate’s landscape. With a clear vision for growth, strategic partnerships and new hospitality projects are driving its evolution. The arrival of Armani villas perfectly matches this momentum.