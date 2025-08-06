Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie is returning to Dubai with sweet surprises for dessert lovers

Calling all chocolate and sweet treat fans! Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie is returning this September to Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai. It is possibly the most indulgent event of the year, and sure to dazzle (and even make you drool).

Dubai is all about indulgence and is a regional hot spot for gourmet chocolate, artisanal pastry, specialty coffee and more. So it’s hard not to wonder why the chocolate fair is returning to the city for its fourth edition. It is also set out to be the most spectacular one yet.

The sweet event takes place from Tuesday, September 30, to Thursday, October 2, 2025. It will take place at Madinat Jumeirah’s Madinat Arena.

You can get your tickets to the chocolate fair here for Dhs80 per person. If you work in the hospitality or food service industry, you can register here.

All the details you need to know about Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie in Dubai

The internationally celebrated event will bring together professional chocolatiers, pastry chefs, gelato artisans, baristas, home bakers, mixologists, and coffee connoisseurs from across the globe, and put them under one roof.

There will be 120 exhibitors all displaying their sweet treats. The list spans premium chocolatiers, boutique gelato makers, date and honey artisans, specialty coffee roasters, and ingredient suppliers.

*Chocolate from around the world you can sample in Dubai*

Speaking about the event, Joumana Dammous-Salamé, managing director of Hospitality Services/HSME said, “Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie Dubai continues to attract chocolate, pastry, gelato and coffee lovers. This edition is our biggest so far, with a greater number of exhibitors and more opportunities to connect with the best in the industry.”

The event will kick off a very unique show, a chocolate fashion show taking place under the theme ‘a sweet journey around the globe’. It will feature 14 chocolate gowns all put together through a collaboration between master pastry chefs and fashion students from ESMOD Dubai.

Besides the runway, you can also participate in masterclasses that span chocolate, coffee and spirit tasting, pastry making, and more, where you will learn all the behind-the-scenes secrets and next-gen techniques.

For more information, visit salonduchocolatdubai.com

Images: Supplied and Unsplash