Yas Mall has launched a free indoor Walking Club in Abu Dhabi, with sessions every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday

Not everyone wants to sprint through the streets or smash a personal best before breakfast. Some of us just want to stretch our legs, breathe a little easier and maybe chat to someone who isn’t our cat. Yas Mall gets it. Their new Walking Club is the kind of soft life fitness we’ve been waiting for.

It’s free, it’s indoors and it happens every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 8am to 9am. You start at the Fashion Entrance, where the group meets, then take a chilled-out stroll through the mall before it opens to the public. No crowds, no chaos. Just a peaceful walk in an air-conditioned wonderland.

All ages and fitness levels are welcome, and no one’s going to judge your step count. Whether you’re in it for your health or the post-walk smoothie, it’s the kind of movement that feels more like me-time than a workout.

To sweeten the deal, some of the mall’s favourites are offering exclusive perks for Walking Club participants:

Lululemon – 25% off in-store

– 25% off in-store The Giving Movement – 25% off in-store

– 25% off in-store Good Health Nutrition – Free samples

– Free samples L’ETO – 10% off all orders and complimentary infused water (first-come, first-served)

– 10% off all orders and complimentary infused water (first-come, first-served) Avobar – Salad and drink combos starting from AED 75

– Salad and drink combos starting from AED 75 Vapiano – 20% off the total bill from Monday to Thursday

It’s a chance to start your day feeling good, get your body moving and maybe make a few new walking buddies. No pressure. No sweat. Just steps, smiles and the occasional smoothie.

Image: Unsplash