Escape the heat at these bars in Dubai this weekend

It’s August in Dubai, which means it’s time to hide indoors from the heat and ideally somewhere high up with a cocktail in hand. While open-air terraces take a summer break, the city’s bars and rooftops aren’t going anywhere. Here are some of the best bars in Dubai to keep you cool while it’s 49°C outside.

Studio Frantzén

If you can’t wait for the weekend and need a Happy Hour to kick things off, head to Studio Frantzén, the Michelin-selected modern European bistro by chef Björn Frantzén. Sip on classic cocktails like a Negroni, Tommy’s Margarita, or Lychee Martini, and pair them with standout bar bites, from veal tartare toast and wagyu sliders to crispy potatoes with vendance roe.

Location: Atlantis The Palm – Crescent Rd – The Palm Jumeirah

Times: Daily 5pm–7pm

Cost: Cocktails Dhs50 each (5pm–7pm daily); French-Asian bar bites from Dhs45.

Contact: (0)54 584 3105 | @studiofrantzendubai

Amelia

Amelia channels retro-futuristic steampunk through rich textures, dramatic, low lighting, and dark, moody palettes, setting the stage for a night that feels cinematic. The Japanese-Peruvian menu is polished, but the bar holds its own with a creative cocktail and martini list. Expect a space that makes every drink feel like part of the experience. It’s a spot for those who appreciate detail in their drink, their setting, and their night.

Location: Downtown, Dubai

Times: Daily from 7pm to 3am

Contact: (0)4 328 2805 | @amelia.dubai

BOCA

In a district known for dressed-up dinners and power lunches, BOCA keeps things cool. It’s a modern Spanish restaurant with a bar that’s just as much the draw as the food. The vibe is chilled out with warm lighting, big tables, casual chatter, and a terrace that feels like a hidden corner of the city. Ideal for a grown-up night out where conversation matters and the mood stays easy. Come for a catch-up, a few small plates, and a solid wine list.

Location: BOCA, Gate Village 6, DIFC, Dubai

Times: daily 12pm–2am (kitchen closes at 11.30pm)

Contact: (0)4 323 1833 | @bocadubai

Monkey Bar

Monkey Bar brings a new kind of cool to Dubai, combining Berlin’s underground vibe with a jungle-inspired rooftop terrace. Regular themed nights attract Dubai’s trendy crowd, with rising regional DJs setting the mood. The drinks menu features playful twists on classics, like the Espresso Martini made with plantation pineapple rum by Martin Hudak.

Location: 25Hours Hotel Dubai One Central, Trade Centre

Times: Daily, 5pm to late

Contact: (0)4 568 2525 | @monkeybardubai