Sponsored: Tailored itineraries, exclusive offers, and unforgettable moments by the beach

This summer, swap the routine for something unforgettable at JA Resorts & Hotels, set along the tranquil shores of Jebel Ali Beach. Whether you’re planning a family getaway, a couple’s retreat, or a multi-generational escape, JA’s new Summer Collection itineraries have been thoughtfully designed to make every moment count.

From toddlers splashing in shaded play areas to teens chasing thrills and couples sinking into wellness bliss, each of the five curated itineraries, Together in Paradise, Play & Pamper, The Little Explorers’ Path, Freedom Seekers, and Romance on the Lake – blends relaxation, discovery, and connection. Guests can enjoy nature walks, water sports, pony rides, spa indulgence, delightful dinners, and more, all seamlessly built into personalised daily plans.

Adding to the magic, every guest receives a personalised boarding pass welcome card and a JA Passport, a fun, stamp-collecting activity map with the chance to win a family stay at JA Manafaru in the Maldives for 2 adults and 2 kids.

JA Jebel Ali’s three unique properties , JA Beach Hotel, JA Palm Tree Court, and JA Lake View Hotel, each offer a distinct charm. Whether it’s bonding over beachfront breakfasts, indulging in chef-prepared comfort food, or reconnecting during serene spa sessions, every detail is designed to simplify planning and elevate the experience.

At its heart, this isn’t just a beach holiday. It’s a celebration of togetherness, with experiences crafted to create summer memories that will linger long after your tan fades.

For bookings and more information, visit JA Resorts & Hotels.