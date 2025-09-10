Negroni Week has arrived to Dubai, check out these places for different takes on the classic drink

If you’re a fan of Negroni cocktails, September 22 to 26 will be on of your favourite week of the year in Dubai as it’s Negroni Week and there are lots of places around the city to enjoy the drink. What is a Negroni, you ask? Well it’s a cocktail made of three ingredients, gin, sweet vermouth and Campari.

Arrogante

Arrogante Dubai is celebrating Negroni Week with three crafted twists on the Italian classic, the Classic Negroni, Love in Portofino, and Japanese Negroni, each priced at Dhs65, plus a special Mix Masters guest shift on September 24.

Location: Arrogante Dubai, Address Residences Dubai Opera

Dates: September 22 to 28, 2025 (all day)

Cost: Dhs65 per cocktail

Contact: @arrogantedubai

CÉ LA VI

CÉ LA VI Dubai celebrates Negroni Week with ‘Negroni World,’ a special Campari collaboration running September 22 to 28, featuring signature twists. And you can expect a one-night-only live show with Fredrik Ferrier, DJ Masha Vincent, and a Negroni tasting on September 25.

Location: CÉ LA VI Dubai, Tower 2, Level 54, Address Sky View Hotel, Downtown

Dates: September 22 to 28, 2025, special event September 25 from 8pm

Cost: Prices vary

Contact: @celavidubai, (04) 582 6111

Il Gattopardo

Head to ICD Brookfield Place to Il Gattopardo for Negroni Week and on September 24 it’s hosting an exclusive one-night takeover by Gucci Osteria’s Gucci Giardino bar from Florence.

Location: Il Gattopardo, ICD Brookfield, DIFC

Dates: September 22 to 28, 2025, special Gucci Giardino takeover, September 24

Cost: Prices vary

Contact: @gattopardodubai

Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah

Try out three of Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah’s signature dining destinations: Cucina, Smoki Moto and Above Eleven for Negroni Week in Dubai. They each will be offering a unique and enticing twist on the iconic Negroni. Cucina – Caffè Rosso: A Negroni reimagined with an indulgent twist that transforms the classic with the rich, inviting notes of coffee and cocoa. Smoki Moto – Smogroni: A masterful balance of flavours where herbaceous notes are perfectly complemented by the refreshing sweetness of watermelon and the unique, complex spice of pink pepper. Above Eleven – Andean Negroni: The Negroni, elevated to new heights with a sophisticated blend that carries guests to the Andean peaks with every sip.

Location: Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah

Dates: September 22 to 28, 2025

Price: Dhs68 per cocktail

Contact: (04) 666 1111 @marriottresortpalmjumeirah

Mott 32

Mott 32 is collaborating with SUSHISAMBA Dubai and HANU and ATTIKO for their Negroni week with four signature interpretations available across all venues from September 22 to 28. The week kicks off on Monday, September 22, with a special guest shift at Mott 32. Four of the city’s top bar managers, Roman Tanasiev (ATTIKO), Melanie Tuy (HANU), Gianmarco De Luca (SUSHISAMBA Dubai), and host Yoriel Rojas (Mott 32), will come together to create their unique interpretations of the Negroni, each infused with distinct Asian flavours.

Throughout the week, guests can enjoy four signature Negroni variations across all four venues: Mott 32’s Osmanthus Negroni: A delicate and complex blend with sakura, osmanthus, and Chinese five spice. SUSHISAMBA’s Elements: A harmonious mix featuring KI-NO-BI Gin and Hibiscus Campari. HANU’s Queen Min: A rich and indulgent creation with a supercrema-infused gin and dark chocolate. ATTIKO’s Okitta Negroni: A playful, tropical take with yuzu, pineapple, and coconut.

Location: Mott 32, Address Beach Resort, Dubai

Dates: September 22 to 28

Cost: Prices vary

Contact: mott32.com @mott32dubai

Rare

Rare Brasserie & Bar is going all out for Negroni Week with four bold twists on the Italian classic: Coco Noir, Giardino, Earthy Connection, and Another Negroni, available for one week only.

Location: Rare Brasserie & Bar, C2 Licensed District, City Walk

Dates: September 22 to 28, 2025

Cost: Prices vary

Contact: @theraredxb

Rose Bar, Delano Dubai

Rose Bar in Delano Hotel on Bluewaters Island is also celebrating Negroni Week with four themed cocktails available for Dhs55 each. Try them from September 20 to 28 from 5pm to 2am.

Location: Rose Bar in Delano Hotel on Bluewaters Island

Dates: September 20 to 28 from 6pm to 2am.

Cost: Dhs55

Contact: @rosebardubai

Salmon Guru

Salmon Guru is not just celebrating Negroni Week, but it’s a whole month. Enjoy three different options, Classic Negroni, Frozen Negroni and Old School, all for Dhs60. As part of the celebrations, the bar will host an exclusive takeover with Mauro Mahjoub, “The King of Negroni”, on Monday, September 22 from 8pm till late. Mauro will bring his world-renowned expertise behind the bar, accompanied by a vinyl set from DJ Gnolos.

Location: Salmon Guru, The Opus by Omniyat, Business Bay

Dates: All of September

Cost: Cocktails Dhs55

Contact: @salmongurudubai

Sexy Fish Dubai

Sexy Fish Dubai brings Kanpai, its global happy hour, to life with bites from Dhs49 and cocktails from Dhs55, while Negroni Week adds four inventive twists on the Italian classic. To mark the occasion, try the Sorriso, blending Campari, Rosso Vermouth, Frangelico and Hennessy VS or the Tu Vuó Fa L’Americano, a refreshing twist with Campari, Rosso Vermouth and sour cherry.

Location: Sexy Fish, DIFC Dubai

Dates: September 22 to 28, 2025

Cost: Snacks, maki and raw, bigger bites from Dhs49, cocktails Dhs55, wine & sake Dhs40

Contact: @sexyfishdxb, (04) 381 9000, reservations.dubai@sexyfish.com

Tatel Dubai

Tatel is celebrating Negroni for a whole month and guests can enjoy inventive twists on the classic cocktail, promising a unique celebration of flavour and craftsmanship. Bar Manager Nikola Lemic has crafted an exclusive lineup of Negroni creations for just Dhs80 each, blending tradition with contemporary edge. Highlights include the sherry-forward Sherrygroni, the sangria-inspired Sangroni, the floral-inspired Negroni a la Sevillana and the golden-hued Negroni Dorado.

Location: TATEL Dubai, Hotel Boulevard, Autograph Collection, Downtown Dubai

Date: Entire month of September

Cost: Dhs80 per drink

Contact: @tatel.dubai