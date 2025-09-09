Sponsored: There are so many offers to tempt you

Looking to elevate your September plans? Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates has rolled out a line-up of luxe experiences blending staycations, stylish dining, and poolside indulgence. Whether it’s a weekend escape or a midweek treat, there’s plenty to tempt you.

First up, check into the Aspen Ski Chalet, where alpine-inspired interiors and a view overlooking snow lies in heart of Dubai. Guests booking a corner suite or above can enjoy exclusive perks under the UAE Residents Getaway offer, making it the perfect excuse for a chic city staycation. You’ll get 30% off and other perks like two tickets to Ski Dubai, 20% off the spa and up to Dhs500 dining credit.

Foodies are spoilt for choice with the hotel’s newly opened VERA Versilia. Inspired by the sun-soaked Tuscan coastline, this Italian gem offers a refined dining experience with highlights like the immersive chef’s crudo counter and pasta lab. September also brings new offers: Pranzo di Lavoro (Monday to Thursday, Dhs145 per person) and the classic Italian ritual of Aperitivo Classico (Dhs115 per person for cocktails and bites). For sun-soaked vibes, head to VERA by the Pool, a chic poolside spot. Pool passes start from Dhs400, with weekday visits including Dhs200 back on food and drinks.

For a lively Spanish twist, Salero Tapas & Bodega hosts Noche de Señoritas every Wednesday (Dhs150), complete with unlimited house drinks, nibbles, and flamenco dancers straight from Spain. Regular live entertainment throughout the week keeps the energy high.

And don’t miss the return of Aspen Café’s fashion-inspired afternoon tea, where couture meets culinary artistry for a stylish mid-afternoon indulgence.

From poolside aperitivos to stylish suites, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates has September covered in style.

Location: Kempinski Hotel Mall of Emirates

Contact: 04 341 0000 or email reservations.malloftheemirates@kempinski.com for stays, dining.moe@kempinski.com for dining