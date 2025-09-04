Global K-pop festival Dream Concert lands in Abu Dhabi this November with music, culture and fan experiences.

Abu Dhabi is about to feel the full force of K-pop fever. The Dream Concert, one of the world’s biggest and longest-running K-pop festivals, will make its Middle East debut at Etihad Park on Yas Island on November 22, 2025.

The capital will swap Formula One engines for light sticks as fans gather for a night of high-octane performances, stadium-sized production and the kind of setlists that turn concerts into history books. Tickets go on sale at 8pm on September 10.

For thirty years, Dream Concert has been a rite of passage for K-pop’s biggest names. First staged in Seoul in 1995, it quickly grew into the genre’s crown jewel, uniting fans from across the globe with its combination of star power and spectacle. This year’s 31st edition marks the first time the festival ventures beyond South Korea, bringing its legacy of chart-topping acts and electrifying stages to Abu Dhabi.

Fans can expect more than just music. The festival promises a deep dive into Korean culture with traditional elements, fan experiences and even a “Dream Park” to wander through before the main event. Think food, fashion, selfies and a sea of glowing fan chants.

What you need to know:

Date: November 22, 2025

November 22, 2025 Time: 4pm to 11.30pm

4pm to 11.30pm Venue: Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi Age restriction: Ages 5 and up. Guests under 16 must be with an adult (21+). Four minors maximum per adult. No strollers permitted.

Ages 5 and up. Guests under 16 must be with an adult (21+). Four minors maximum per adult. No strollers permitted. Access: The venue is accessible.

The venue is accessible. Parking: Details to be emailed closer to the festival date.

Details to be emailed closer to the festival date. Tickets: Available only through Fever, Platinumlist and District.

With the lineup still under wraps, anticipation is already soaring. If history is anything to go by, fans can expect a star-studded roll call of K-pop heavyweights. For the UAE, this is more than a concert, it’s a cultural milestone.

Images: DREAM Concert