Keeping Arabic storytelling and cultural expressions at the forefront of conversation is a cornerstone of The Congress of Arabic and Creative Industries (Congress ACI), which takes place at Etihad Arena this Sunday and Monday.

This year’s theme is “Arabic Creativity Reimagined” and will bring together regional and international voices from vast and varied creative backgrounds to connect, exchange ideas and ignite inspiration.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the two-day event is the fourth edition of Congress ACI, and takes place on Yas Island on September 14 and 15. It’s dedicated to presenting a rich programme of insightful conversation, thought-provoking exhibitions and immersive workshops that shine the spotlight on Arabic language and its cultural expressions in the creative industries.

Cutting-edge technologies and creative innovations will come to life through a curated programme that features intimate fireside discussions, conscious conversation and strategic debates, all underlined by a shared vision to continue advancing the Arabic language sector. Handpicked speakers join the congress to share their unrivalled knowledge and first-hand experience on approaching Arabic creativity through their unique perspective.

Day 1 highlights include an opening keynote speech by H.E. Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT – Abu Dhabi on redefining the cultural dialogue around Arabic creativity, plus a panel on women reshaping cultural narratives, with inputs from leading voices in TV and film. While on day 2, sessions include a debate on the power dynamics of today’s digital economy, a panel on the potential in audiobooks, and how AI is reshaping Arabic content production.

While serving as an insightful opportunity for igniting global conversation on Arabic language, Congress ACI also underscores Abu Dhabi’s crucial role as a beacon for promoting Arabic creativity and fostering innovation.

What: Congress ACI

When: September 14 and 15

Where: Etihad Arena, Yas Island

Find out more: congressaci.com