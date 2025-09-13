From the quiet laps of a Moroccan swimming pool to the soaring terraces of Dubai’s skyline, Boubker Benjelloun has always imagined spaces that inspire

An architect and real estate developer with projects spanning the Middle East, Europe, the USA, India, and Morocco, Boubker Benjelloun blends technical precision with a deep sense of humanity. His work, from the spiraling COMO Residences on The Palm to Morocco’s sleek Solara tower, reflects a vision that connects cultures, climates, and people—turning imagination into iconic skylines.

Visionary designs across the globe

Dubai’s skyline is a gallery of ambition, but few buildings command the kind of attention that Boubker Benjelloun’s creations do. Benjelloun is an architect and real estate developer who has led projects across the Middle East, Europe, the USA, India, and Morocco. One of his most iconic projects is COMO Residences, s skyscraper curves skyward like a seashell carved by the wind with its layered terraces spiralling upward toward the clouds. The tower is scheduled for completion in 2028 and is being built on The Palm. In Morocco, Solara gleams with clean modern edges that catch the sunlight like a blade, yet its warmth holds true to the land beneath it. And then there is the Museum of Humanity under development in City Walk, where stone and metal are woven together to hold memory and meaning in walls that feel timeless.

From swimmer to architect

But long before he was dreaming of redefining skylines, Benjelloun was a champion swimmer in Morocco. Hours in the pool taught him discipline and focus, but they also gave his imagination free rein. “While moving through the water, I would imagine entire cities, shaping skylines and spaces in my mind with each lap. Those visions were vivid and constant, though it wasn’t until much later that I realised they were the foundation of a future in architecture,” Benjelloun said. His path to architecture was not straight. Before embracing design, he trained as a dentist, a choice that might seem far from blueprints and cranes. But he remembers it as a masterclass in precision, patience, and the art of working with his hands. Even in the clinic, his mind lingered on spaces and structures. “My involvement in real estate development in Casablanca drew me deep into the design process and reignited a creative passion I’d carried for years. Each step along the way, no matter how different, added layers to how I approach architecture today, blending technical discipline with an instinct for spaces that inspire,” he said. This move into real estate development in Casablanca brought him back to his creative instincts and gave him the first thrill of seeing ideas become real.

“it wasn’t just about providing shelter, it was about restoring self-reliance and dignity,” said Boubker Benjelloun

A career defined by purpose

Clarity came during his first major project in Morocco. “I stood in a space I had imagined, now fully built. That moment of alignment, seeing an idea move from my mind into the physical world, was when I knew I’d found my purpose,” Benjelloun said. That moment set the tone for a career defined by bold ideas, meticulous detail, and a vision that stretches from imagination to skyline. Benjelloun’s vision has since expanded across continents, shaped by the cultures, climates, and traditions of every place he has worked. Today, his imagination has a global reach. From the sculptural terraces of COMO Residences in Dubai to daring developments in Europe, the USA, India and Singapore, his projects command attention. “Each region carries its own rhythm, from cultural habits and climate to material traditions. I try to absorb those layers so the design feels globally relevant yet deeply connected to its local context.” He believes architecture is never isolated, that a building is part of a living ecosystem, made up on the cultural, environmental, and emotional elements. For Benjelloun his philosophy is that you have to listen before you draw.

Architecture for humanity

That philosophy extends beyond architecture. Through his philanthropic project, B.Foundation, Boubker Benjelloun has helped rebuild a village in Ethiopia, restoring homes, schools, and irrigation systems. “It wasn’t just about providing shelter, it was about restoring self-reliance and dignity,” he said. Even with a career that spans the globe, Benjelloun knows the importance of pause. When he is not flying, planning, or visiting sites, he seeks out moments to clear his mind, exploring the outdoors, discovering new places, and enjoying time with family and friends. “It’s in those pauses that fresh ideas often come to me,” he said. For Benjelloun, architecture is more than buildings. It is a way to connect, to inspire, and to leave a mark that is both bold and deeply human. Every project, from towering cityscapes to intimate spaces, carries the vision, discipline, and purpose that began decades ago in a quiet pool in Morocco. “I aim for a sense of wonder, that first moment of seeing something and feeling uplifted, but also comfort, belonging, and dignity. This is the essence of what I call Architecture for Humanity: creating spaces that not only inspire but also serve a deeper purpose, enriching the lives of those who experience them,” Benjelloun said.