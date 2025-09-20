The vast and varied desert dunes provide the perfect backdrop for alfresco thrills and unmissable outdoor fun…

Epic adventures

Dune buggy tours, Sharjah

If walking around Mleiha is too pedestrian for you, why not check out Zerzura Experiences? This newly launched Sharjah desert destination offers one of the UAE’s most thrilling desert adventures, with exclusive, guided self-drive dune buggy tours through the stunning landscapes of Mleiha. Led by expert guides, these tours allow guests to explore the area’s unique blend of natural beauty and rich archaeological heritage, making it an unforgettable journey. For those who want to extend their desert adventure, Zerzura also offers overnight glamping experiences complete with comfortable, eco-friendly tents.

Hot air ballooning, Ras Al Khaimah

Action Flight operate thrilling air adventures in Ras Al Khaimah, whether you’re wanting to take the adrenaline up a notch with aerobatic flights, or you’re more interested in low-tempo sky-high fun in a hot air balloon. The latter are available daily through the cooler months, available as group flights, romantic couples experiences or even group flights that you can pair with your own exclusive DJ sets. All experiences start with an early morning meet before sunrise at the desert ascent location, with a quick safety briefing before you drift off into the skies for an hour of gazing out over the dunes. Keep an eye out for graceful gazelles, families of camels and the elusive desert fox all starting their day, before returning to land. There’s transport, pre-flight tea and coffee, and post-flight refreshments all included.

Off roading, Sharjah and Al Ain

XQuarry’s thrill-packed adventure parks in Al Ain and Mleiha are specially designed for high-octane desert fun. In Mleiha, there’s almost 12km of 4×4 tracks to tackle, plus 30 purpose built obstacles, an obstacle running course, and hiking trails for those that prefer to pound the pavement. But off-roading is what most come here for, and you can either bring your own vehicle or rent one onsite if you want to go it independently, or enjoy a guided drive with an expert XQuarry instructor. Obstacles take you up, down around, testing skill and technical capability, and once you’ve conquered that – you can then take to the mountain trail for more road-based fun.

Stargazing, Abu Dhabi

Sure, you could head out to any number of remote desert locations across the UAE, armed with an astronomy app and a telescope and give it a go. But if you’re really looking for the full experience, you’ll want to go stargazing with Arabian Wanderers, an established tour group that leads adventures all over the emirates. Their stargazing weekends will take you to Abu Dhabi’s Al Quaa, the darkest spot in the UAE, where the remote desert location means prime views of the sparkling milky way. Everything is included – off-road adventures that take you to your final destination, an all-inclusive camp setup, a BBQ under the stars, bonfire and games around the campfire, and of course the all-important stargazing session. Using the pro Celestron scope, you’ll get to see the stars like never before, with friendly and experienced guides talking you through the constellations.

Laidback luxe glamping

Moon Retreat, Sharjah

Sharjah Collection’s self-described ultimate glamping experience invites you to bed down in the heart of Mleiha, blending modern luxuries with storied history and stretching nature. There’s a choice of 10 domes and six private tents, with each dome dotted along a stretching boardwalk that makes it look like something out of Dune. Private decks with sun loungers and plunge pools offer a premium edge, while a private BBQ invites you to be a chef for the night, with all the essentials delivered to your dome. Plush king or twin beds, AC and an ensuite with walk-in shower ensure a good night’s rest, and you wake up feeling refreshed. While staying in Mleiha, be sure to make the most of your surroundings with stargazing, dune bashing, or a heritage tour.

Jebel Hafit Desert Park, Abu Dhabi

Jebel Hafit is Abu Dhabi’s highest peak, and the stretching desert land at its base is where you’ll find Jebel Hafit Desert Park. Operated by Pura Eco Retreats, it brings sustainable glamping to the UAE capital, with a collection of lodges, dome tents, safari tents and heritage tents, all nestled into the desert land. Dome tents feature modern interiors, outdoor plunge pools discreetly tucked into the deck, and fire pits made for late-night storytelling. Lodges come with similar modern comforts, expansive terraces and space for up to two adults and two children, making them ideal for family glamping experiences. Wherever you bed down, a stay here provides a window into the past, with access to fascinating archaeological sites, plus guided hiking, camel riding and even e-skateboarding activities all part of the programme.

The Nest by Sonara, Dubai

After cementing itself as the desert safari of choice for luxury travellers, Sonara expanded into overnight accommodation by adding The Nest, a 14-piece glamping destination adjacent to its premium desert camp in Dubai. Each nest is built into the dunes, seamlessly creating your own private hideaway for an evening of outdoor dwelling. Inside, there’s a bedroom area, private en-suite bathroom, and an outdoor majlis for enjoying the sunset. There’s pizza and tapas for dinner (or you can add on the Sonara Camp experience next door), as well as breakfast served from sunrise the next morning. Activities like camel riding and soft desert drives are part of the package, but you can also further enhance your stay with alcoholic drinks served at the bar, and exclusive experiences like a dreamy outdoor cinema setup just for you.

Al Badayer Retreat, Sharjah

Be transported to Arabian yesteryear at Al Badayer Retreat, unrolling like a traditional heritage village amongst Sharjah’s flame-hued dunes. While there are a number of hotel rooms, it’s the private tents you want to book for a more authentic glamping experience. You’ll get plenty of modern comforts, like a plunge pool, ensuite with rain shower, slippers and robe, but there’s lots of lovely heritage touches that play into the remote surroundings. Let it backdrop lazy days of relaxation in nature, or explore the thrilling desert adventures on your doorstep.

The Dunes, Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah’s first overnight desert camping experience can be found at The Dunes camp, where traditional safaris, desert dinners and overnight stays are all offered to those looking for some no-frills alfresco fun in the dunes. Tents range from your standard camping igloo – with shared toilets and bathrooms, to the dome tents, heritage huts and even treehouses on stilts that are equipped with AC, a balcony and ensuite toilet. The expansive camp features a stage for live entertainment, two buffet areas, small majlis dotted around the grounds, and tents for shisha and henna. Around the camp, guests can look forward to quad biking, camel rides and sand skiing, making it an all-in-one desert experience.

History and wildlife

Camel rides, Dubai

If your UAE experience isn’t complete without a camel ride, then there’s plenty of places that offer them. All of the desert resorts across the emirates often include them as part of their itineraries for guests, while most desert safaris also provide short camel rides to those heading out for dinner in the dunes. You can just book a dedicated camel ride with Arabian Adventures, where you’ll get two 45-minute camel rides, led by a local guide across the far-reaching dunes. You’ll get a special stop to watch the morning sun rise over the desert, and a breakfast box served by the serene Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve lake. Transfers to and from the desert are also included.

Desert safari, Dubai

Platinum Heritage is one of the biggest names in the desert safari business in Dubai, offering everything from conservation breakfasts to overnight desert camps. But for the all-out desert experience, book their Platinum Desert Safari. It might come with a heftier price tag than some of its more standard counterparts (safaris start from as little as Dhs150, while this one sets you back Dhs1,950), but in return, you’ll be treated to an opulent evening of fine dining, lavish entertainment and fascinating desert experiences. It starts with a nature drive where an experienced guide will point out the unique fauna and flora. At sunset, enjoy canapés and a falconry performance, before a gourmet, six-course meal is served under the stars in the comfort of your private cabana. Fire and acrobatic performances are a high-octane way to end your evening.

Al Madam ‘Ghost Village’, Sharjah

Al Madam Village, the UAE’s mysterious ‘Ghost Village,’ has become a must-visit destination for adventurers seeking an eerie glimpse into the UAE’s past. Located on the border between Sharjah and Oman, this abandoned settlement is slowly being swallowed by the surrounding desert dunes. With cracked walls, peeling wallpaper, and vacant homes, the village exudes an almost supernatural atmosphere. Whether you explore it through guided tours or solo adventures, Al Madam offers an fascinating experience, with no entry fee, making it an accessible and captivating cultural landmark for all.

Dinner and drinks

Sonara Camp, Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah

An elevated take on the quintessential Dubai desert safari, Sonara now has two luxurious camps in Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah. A bucket list experience, it begins with a pickup from your chosen location, then fun-filled desert activities in a boho-chic lounge space, with sandboarding, live music and camel rides all part of the sunset fun. After dark, guests make their way down for dinner, where a fine-dining set menu is paired with dazzling entertainment, including a fire show, traditional dances and falconry. Afterwards, you’ll be dropped back to your chosen location.

My Space Café, Sharjah

A post-pandemic trend that emerged across the emirates was social distancing-friendly desert cafes. And while social distancing may no longer be necessary, these cafes continue to be one of the most popular – and Instagrammable – experiences to try during the cooler months. There’s plenty on the fringes of Dubai, like Limited, One Degree and Hidden, which all typically return to operation in early November. In Sharjah, the perennially popular My Space Café usually welcomes guests back from mid-November, and as well as futuristic-looking design, it serves up sweet treats and warming cups of coffee, perfect for enjoying under the stars. There’s scattered seating, and plenty of Insta-worthy moments like a swing, falconry, and fire shows.

Desert picnic, The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert

If you’re looking for an exclusive and private way to dine in the dunes, opt for a personal desert picnic put on by The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert. It begins with a drive out on the vintage 1952 Land Rover from the resort at sunset, which takes you into the depths of the 1,235-acre nature reserve. Then, when you’ve found your perfect spot, enjoy an expertly packed picnic basket of seasonal delights as you drink in the final ray of light. It’s the perfect romantic celebration or proposal, and just requires 48 hours advanced booking notice.

