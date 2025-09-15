Upgrade your lunch break with fresh, wholesome dining in Downtown Dubai

BohoX, located on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard in Downtown Dubai, is redefining midday meals with a focus on fresh, nourishing food in a vibrant, welcoming setting. The Bali inspired café and restaurant has quickly become a go-to destination for professionals and wellness enthusiasts alike, blending flavour, convenience, and lifestyle in one stylish space.

A Bali inspired café

Step inside BohoX and you’ll find a relaxed, Bali inspired atmosphere in the heart of Downtown Dubai. The restaurant combines mindful cooking with fresh, high-quality ingredients to create dishes that are both healthy and satisfying. It has become a favourite for those looking to maintain a balanced lifestyle without compromising on taste or style.

A new business lunch

Perfectly tailored for the busy rhythm of Downtown Dubai, BohoX’s business lunch is served Monday to Friday from 12pm to 3.30pm at Dhs115 per person. The menu offers a well-balanced variety of dishes, allowing guests to step away from their desks for a quick solo recharge, a casual client meeting, or a laid-back team lunch. With great value and a nourishing menu, BohoX transforms the lunch break into a moment of ease and enjoyment right in the city’s buzzing heart.

Fresh and wholesome dining

Beyond lunch hours, BohoX continues to champion healthy living with a menu full of vibrant, wholesome dishes. From crisp, colourful salads to protein-packed superfood bowls, each dish is crafted with fresh ingredients and mindful cooking techniques that fuel the body while delivering exceptional flavour.

Why it stands out

The combination of a Bali inspired interior, fresh ingredients, and a focus on wellness makes BohoX a favourite for anyone seeking a balanced lifestyle in Downtown Dubai. Whether for business or leisure, the café offers a stylish, relaxed, and nourishing dining experience in the city’s heart.

Location: 55 Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai

Times: Business lunch served Monday to Friday from 12pm to 3.30pm

Cost: Dhs115 per person

Contact: (052) 103 2646 | @bohox