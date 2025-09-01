50 brilliant business lunch deals in Dubai
Business isn’t boring when it comes with a business lunch in Dubai
Whether you need to recharge those creativity levels and tuck into lunch outside the office or if you have to sign a business deal with a client, there are plenty of business lunches in Dubai to choose from.
Here are the best business lunches in Dubai you need to try
Alaya
Be it a break from the office hustle, or a lunch meeting, a chic business lunch awaits at Alaya in Dubai International Financial Centre. There’s a three-course menu for Dhs148, or a four-course menu for Dhs168. From the menu, you can tuck into dishes coast of the Mediterranean Sea,to the heart of the Middle East.
Location: Alaya, DIFC, Gate Village 4
Times: 12.30pm to 4pm
Cost: Dhs148 for three courses, Dhs168 for four courses
Contact: (04) 570 6289 | @alayadubai
Amazonico
Step into the heart of the jungle for a business lunch at Amazonio in Dubai International Financial Centre. There’s gazpacho and warm pan de queso on arrival, followed by two starters and one main course. Options include poblano patacones, cechete de res and corvina romesco. All yours for Dhs145. If you want desserts, it’s an additional Dhs40. You can even add on on cocktail, mocktail, and wine.
Location: Amazonico, DIFC, Gate Village 11
Times: 12pm to 3pm
Cost: Dhs145 for two courses
Contact: (04) 571 3999| amazonico.ae
Avli by tashas
Escape to Greece during your lunch break, with the delicious business lunch at Avli by tashas, in Dubai International Financial Centre. For Dhs139, you’ll get starters with options including seabream crudo and prawn salad, and a main where you have to pick from chicken souvlaki, lamb bifteki bun and more. You can add on dessert or a beer and wine for an additional charge.
Location: Avli by tashas, Gate Village 9, DIFC
Times: 12pm to 3pm
Cost: Dhs139 per person
Contact: (04) 359 0008| avlibytashas.com
Bar des Prés
The business lunch menu at Bar des Prés offers three courses, and it changes every week. Dishes crafted by Chef Cyril Lignac include flamed salmon carpaccio with yuzu and passionfruit, slow-cooked veal with sweet spices, homemade tahini and labneh, and a delicate apricot tart paired with almond ice cream. All yours for Dhs155.
Location: Bar des Prés, ICD Brookfield Place – 51st Floor – Trade Centre – DIFC
Times: Daily, 12pm to 3pm
Cost: Dhs155 per person
Contact: (04) 498 1616| bardespres.com
Boca
BOCA has launched a new business lunch available on the working week offering a selection of Spanish and Mediterranean-inspired dishes, curated and executed by Chef Patricia Roig. The menu changes every week, so you can keep going back for more. You can get a two-course meal for Dhs118 and a three-course meal for Dhs145. Add on a glass of wine for Dhs43.
Location: Boca, Gate Village 6, DIFC
Times: Mon to Thurs 12pm to 3.30pm, Friday 12pm to 5pm
Cost: Dhs118 for two courses, Dhs145 for three courses
Contact: (04) 323 1833| boca.ae
Bombay Borough
Fancy Indian food for lunch? Head to Bombay Borough for its ‘tiffin’ lunch concept. For two-courses – smalls and mains, or street grills and mains, it’s Dhs95; or for three courses – smalls, street grills and mains, it’s Dhs125. Options on the menu include tandoori mock meat, lamb seekh kebab, truffle methi chicken, and tikka kebab dum biryani. You can add on sides for Dhs25, a dessert for Dhs20 or tea/coffee for Dhs20.
Location: Bombay Borough, Gate Village 3, DIFC
Times: Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm
Cost: Dhs95 for two courses, Dhs125 for three courses
Contact: (054) 995 8296| @bombayborough_uae
Cafe Belge
Take a break from the office at the art deco eatery inside the Ritz-Carlton. There’s tomato soup, salmon tartare, fusilli with cheese sauce, sirloin steak and more on the menu.
Location: Cafe Belge, The Ritz Carlton Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC
Times: Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm
Cost: Dhs135 for two courses, Dhs155 for three courses
Contact: (04) 372 2323| @cafebelgedubai
Carnival by Trèsind
Carnival by Trèsind offers a four-course vegetarian and non-vegetarian business lunch for Dhs143++. On the vegetarian menu, there’s vegetable momo, paneer tikka, palak chole, plus dessert. For meat eaters, there’s grilled prawns, chicken momo, smoked chicken tikka and more.
Location: Carnival by Trèsind, The Buildings by Daman, DIFC
Times: Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm
Cost: Dhs143++ for four courses
Contact: (800) 1604 | carnivalbytresind.com
CÉ LA VI
CÉ LA VI Dubai has one of the best business lunch in Dubai. The What’s On award-winning, CÉ LA VI Dubai is one of those spots in Dubai that keep popping up on the ‘Gram, and for good reason. You’ll see a lot of folks enjoying the nightlife, brunching and of course, taking that iconic swing snap with the Burj Khalifa in the background. This pretty sky bar also does a pocket-friendly business lunch for just Dhs140.
Location: CÉ LA VI, Level 54, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai
Times: Mon to Fri 12pm to 3.30pm
Cost: From Dhs140
Contact: (04) 582 6111 | celavi.com
Certo
This business lunch in Dubai Media City runs from Monday to Friday, from noon to 3.15pm. And its possibly one of the most pocket-friendly deals on this list. It’s Dhs39 for the pronto lunch, Dhs89 for two-courses and Dhs99 for three-courses.
Location: Certo, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City
Times: Mon to Fri 12pm to 3.15pm
Cost: From Dhs39
Contact: (0)4 366 9187 | radissonhotels.com
Clap
DIFC favourite, Clap, has a three-course business lunch deal for Dhs115 featuring miso soup followed by a choice of two starters (additional Dhs30 for three) and one main. Pick from spicy tuna roll, wagyu beef tartare and shrimp tempura roll for starters, and from Clap tender chicken, Chilean sea bass, Clap baos and more for mains. You can even add on a dessert.
Location: Level 9, Gate Village Building 11, DIFC
Times: Mon to Fri 12pm to 3.30pm
Cost: From Dhs115 for three courses
Contact: (04) 569 3820| claprestaurant.com
Cordelia
Dine inside The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm for a chic business lunch at Cordelia where a two-course meal costs Dhs130.
Location: St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah
Times: Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm
Cost: Dhs130
Contact: (04) 218 0125 |@stregisdubaithepalm
Couqley
Couqley’s business lunch includes two starters, or a starter and a main, or a main and dessert for Dhs109; or a three course meal for Dhs149. The menu has delicious treats including their popular steak frites, steak sandwich, grilled chicken and more.
Location: Couqley French Brasserie, Pullman Hotel Downtown Dubai
Times: Mon to Fri, until 3pm
Cost: Dhs109 for two courses, Dhs149 for three courses
Contact: (04) 514 9339 | couqley.ae
Duomo
At Duomo, diners sit beneath a 15-metre vaulted cathedral-like ceiling as an ever-changing art projection envelope the walls. It’s cool yet elegant and the food is classically Italian. The three-course menu of one antipasti, main course and dolci will cost Dhs155 per person, and the two-course menu is Dhs135. On the menu, there’s sea bass carpaccio, rigatoni pasta, seabass with Mediterranean sauce and more.
Location: The Dubai EDITION, Downtown Dubai
Times: Mon to Fri, until 3pm
Cost: Dhs109 for two courses, Dhs149 for three courses
Contact: (04) 514 9339 | couqley.ae
Esco-Bar Coctel y Cocina
This cool spot on The Palm has a business lunch deal available from 12pm to 4pm for Dhs105 per person (minimum two pax). From the select menu, pick from one entrada, one ensalada, and one plato dish to share with your mate. Want more? For Dhs144 per person, guests can choose one entrada, one ensalada, and one fajita dish to share.
Location: Esco-bar Coctel y Cocina, Radisson Beach Resort, Palm Jumeriah West Beach
Times: Sun to Fri, 12pm to 4pm
Cost: From Dhs105 per person (minimum two pax)
Contact: (056) 444 7575 | @escobardubai
Flying Elephant
Flying Elephant at Novotel Dubai Al Barsha is a speakeasy-cocktail bar showcasing the essence of Bombay’s 1950s-60s underground scene. It’s a great spot to visit after sundown, but you can even enjoy a business lunch here from 12pm to 3pm during the work week. For Dhs89, you can get three courses with a virgin cocktail or for Dhs149, you can get the set menu with one signature cocktail.
Location: Flying Elephant Mystical Mixology, Ground Floor, Novotel Dubai Al Barsha, Al Barsha
Times: Mon to Fri, 12pm to 3pm
Cost: Dhs89 with virgin cocktail, Dhs149 with signature cocktail
Contact: (0)54 996 3324 | @flyingelephant.ae
Hunter & Barrel Emirates Hills
Hunter & Barrel’s two-course business lunch will cost you Dhs89 per person. It’s served with a dessert and a soft drink. You can add on an appetizer for Dhs28.
Location: Hunter & Barrel, Vida Emirates Hills, Naseem Street
Times: Mon to Fri, 12pm to 3pm
Cost: From Dhs89
Contact: (04) 589 0970 | hunterandbarrel.ae
Hutong
At Hutong, you will enjoy Northern Chinese cuisine (with a contemporary twist). It’s Dhs88 for a soup and a choice of main, or Dhs110 for soup, two starters and one main course. Options include shredded duck crispy roll, wok-tossed chicken, kung po prawns and more.
Location: Hutong, Gate Building 6, DIFC
Times: Mon to Fri, 12pm to 2.30pm
Cost: Dhs88 for soup and main, Dhs110 for soup, two starters and a main
Contact: (04) 220 0868 | hutong-dubai.com
Il Pastaio
Italian restaurant Il Pastaio offers three-course business lunch for Dhs125 per person. Feast on Italian faves such as arancini, risotto burrata, baby chicken, tiramisu and more. It runs from 12pm to 3pm.
Location: Il Pastaio, Al Habtoor City Boulevard, Sheikh Zayed Road
Times: Mon to Fri, 12pm to 3pm
Cost: Dhs125 per person
Contact: (04) 379 1382 | ilpastaiodubai.ae
Jun’s
Downtown Dubai Jun’s serves up a two-course meal for Dhs110 or a three-course meal for Dhs130. There’s wagyu beef potsticker, chilli chicken, sesame prawn cheese toast, Chinese bbq chicken leg and more.
Location: Jun’s, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai
Times: Mon to Fri, 12pm to 3pm
Cost: Dhs110 for two courses, Dhs130 for three courses
Contact: (04) 457 6035 | junsdubai.com
Kata
For Kata’s three-course business lunch, you will pay just Dhs125, for dishes created by Chef Marwan Sardouk. Option span Scottish salmon tataki, chicken katsu curry, and the must-try mushroom truffle rice pot.
Location: Kata, Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai
Times: Mon to Fri, 11am to 3pm
Cost: Dhs125 per person
Contact: (04) 273 3800 | kata.ae
La Cantine Beach
Lunch at La Cantine means relaxed Parisian refinement with coastal charm. For Dhs135, you will get a three-course selection with salmon tartare, panzanella salad, seared seabass, and more. You can add on a sip from the Wine of The Week for Dhs42. The business lunchs runs Monday to Thursday from 12pm to 5pm.
Location: La Cantine Beach, Delano, Bluewaters Island
Times: Mon to Thurs, 12pm to 5pm
Cost: Dhs135 for three courses
Contact: (04) 556 6622 | @lacantinebeachdubai
La Cantine du Faubourg
In the mood for French cuisine? La Cantine Du Faubourg in Dubai does a great business lunch deal. There’s eggplant ratatouille, beef tartare, honey-glazed salmon and more. It is priced at Dhs125 and you can add on a dessert for Dhs25 and a glass of wine for Dhs42. .
Location: La Cantine Du Faubourg, Emirates Towers, Trade Centre 2
Times: Mon to Fri, 12pm to 2.45pm
Cost: Dhs125 per person
Contact: (04) 352 7105 | lacantine.ae
Lah Lah
Popular Lah Lah at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens is great for refuelling with a business lunch in Dubai. A two-course meal will cost you Dhs75 and a three-course meal is Dhs85. There’s even a sushi combo platter available for Dhs80. Each day offers up something different giving you many reasons to return.
Location: Lah Lah, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens
Times: Mon to Fri, 12pm to 3pm
Cost: Dhs75 for two courses, Dhs85 for three courses, Dhs80 for sushi combo platter
Contact: (04) 519 1111 | jumeirah.com
Larte
Take a break from the workday and treat yourself to an Italian experience at Larte. The menu is packed with Italian classics spanning a selection of fresh antipasti followed by a hearty main course. It will cost you just Dhs69 for two courses and is available 12pm to 3pm from Monday to Friday.
Location: Larte, Studio One, Dubai Studio City
Times: Mon to Fri, 12pm to 4pm
Cost: Dhs69 per person
Contact: (0)4 581 6870 | larte.ae
Le Petit Beefbar
For a fixed cost of Dhs150, at this business lunch in Dubai you’ll get a street food option which includes a choice from avocado houmous, tuna pastrami and gyoza, plus a comfort food option which includes a lemon chicken robata, steak frites and more.
Location: Le Petit Beefbar, DIFC Gate Village
Times: Mon to Fri, 12pm to 4pm
Cost: Dhs150 per person
Contact: (04) 580 2599 | beefbar.com
Lo+Cale
Head to Lo+Cale at Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina for a quick lunch from Monday to Friday, 1pm to 4pm. For two courses it’s just Dhs59 and for three courses, Dhs69. You will get water and soft drinks with your lunch. Dishes include seafood soup, chicken gyoza, orange glazed salmon, turffle mushroom risotto and more.
Location: Lo+Cale, Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina, Dubai Marina
Times: Mon to Fri, 12pm to 4pm
Cost: Dhs59 for two courses, Dhs69 for three courses
Contact: (0)54 997 8599 | @localedxb
La Sirène
La Sirene at Avani+ Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites is a great place to go to taste flavours from Beirut. There’s mezze mouthwatering mains. Pick from either the two-course meal for Dhs99 or the four-course menu for Dhs129. You will also get coffee, tea, soft drinks or juices to pair your meal with.
Location: La Sirene, Avani+ Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites, Al Sufouh 2
Times: Mon to Fri, 12pm to 4pm
Cost: Dhs99 for two courses, Dhs129 for four courses
Contact: (0)4 604 2220 | avanihotels.com
LPM Bar & Restaurant
If you work around DIFC district in Dubai, check out the business lunch deal at LPM Bar & Restaurant. For Dhs135, you can get a starter and a main. Or, for Dhs180 you can get one starter, a main and a dessert. There’s quinoa salad, marinated sweet peppers, arrabbiata, and more. Add on a side dish for Dhs30.
Location: LPM Bar & Restaurant, Gate Village 8, DIFC
Times: Mon to Fri, 12pm to 3pm
Cost: Dhs135 for two courses, Dhs180 for three courses
Contact: (04) 439 0505 | lpmrestaurants.com/dubai
Mama Zonia
From 12pm to 3pm on weekdays, Mama Zonia offers a business lunch for Dhs110 for four courses. There’s prawn papaya salad, corn fed gyoza, vegetable noodles, grilled seabream and more on the menu.
Location: Mama Zonia, Pier 7, Dubai Marina
Times: Mon to Fri, 12pm to 3pm
Cost: Dhs110 for four courses
Contact: (04) 240 4747 | mamazoniadubai.com
Meda
Meda at Taj Dubai in Business Bay offers up favourites full of Mediterranean soul. For two courses, it’s Dhs99 and for three, it’s Dhs115. On the menu, there’s patatas bravas, chicken Milanese, rigatoni Arrabiata, penne pesto and more.
Location: Meda, Taj Dubai, Business Bay
Times: Mon to Fri, 12pm to 3pm
Cost: Dhs99 for two courses, Dhs115 for three courses
Contact: (056) 711 2277 | tajhotels.com
MìMì Meì Fàir
MìMì Meì Fàir has options for two, three or courses courses for its business lunch starting from just Dhs98. It features bold dishes from Sichuan to Shanghai including lantern chicken, mala tofu, and passion fruit cheesecake.
Location: MìMì Meì Fàir, Address Residences Dubai Opera – Downtown Dubai – Dubai
Times: Mon to Fri from 12 to 7pm
Cost: Dhs98 for two courses, Dhs118 for three courses and Dhs138 for four courses
Contact: (04) 570 0825 | mimimeifair.com
Mina Brasserie
Sample a sophisticated business lunch at Mina Brasserie at Four Seasons Hotel in DIFC. Pay Dhs150 for two courses, or Dhs180 for three courses. Both options come with tea, coffee or ice cream. There’s gazpacho, grilled picanha, wagyu steak tartare, wild mushroom ravioli, and more available.
Location: Mina Brasserie, Four Seasons Hotel, DIFC
Times: Mon to Fri, 12pm to 3pm
Cost: Dhs150 for two courses, Dhs180 for three courses
Contact: (04) 506 0100 | minabrasserie.com
Mr Chow
Mr Chow has launched a new weekday business lunch in DIFC for Dhs130. The set menu includes signature starters like chicken satay, prawn rolls, water dumplings, and mains such as the iconic Mr Chow noodles, Beijing chicken with walnuts, velvet chicken, or glazed prawns, served with rice and vegetables.
Location: Mr Chow, Level 2, Precinct Building 3, Gate District, DIFC
Times: Mon to Fri, 12pm to 3pm
Cost: Dhs130 per person
Contact: (04) 834 2013 | mrchow.com
Nonya
At a set price of just Dhs99, you can tuck into four-courses of Nonya’s Pan-Asian menu with dishes spanning satay ayam, tiger prawn har gao, chicken szechuan, black cod, buttermilk prawns and much more. To end your lunch, there is also a chef’s special dessert that is served.
Location: Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Al Thanyah, JLT
Times: Mon to Fri, 12pm to 4pm
Cost: Dhs99 for four courses
Contact: (0)4 574 1144 | @nonyadubai
PizzaExpress
Planning a fuss-free business lunch in Dubai with colleagues or business partners? Available at all locations, including their licensed venues, PizzaExpress’ business ‘express’ lunch will see you tucking into one main plus a soft drink for Dhs58. If you have more time to spare, get a starter, main and soft drink for Dhs68. Know you can’t finish a meal without a sweet treat, pay Dhs80 for a starter, main, dessert and a soft drink.
Location: All locations across Dubai
Times: Mon to Fri, 12pm to 4pm
Cost: Dhs58 for one main and soft drink, Dhs68 for one starter, one main and one soft drink, Dhs80 one starter, one main, one dessert and one soft drink
Contact: (04) 566 5722 | @pizzaexpressuae
Primi
For traditional Italian comfort food, head to Primi. Whether you’re sat inside the stunning restaurant or out on the airy terrace, enjoy freshly made pastas, pizza, seafood, and more. The business lunch is available on weekdays from 12pm to 4pm, priced at Dhs105 for two courses with coffee or Dhs135 for three courses with coffee.
Location: Primi Cucina Italiana, C2, City Walk
Times: Mon to Fri, 12pm to 4pm
Cost: Dhs105 for two courses, Dhs135 for three courses
Contact: (056) 992 4326| @primi_ae
Qwerty
Work in Dubai Media City? Qwerty’s business lunch offers a two-course meal for just Dhs90. Want dessert? It’s just Dhs10 more. Plus, you’ll get coffee or tea.
Location: Qwerty, Media One Hotel Dubai, Dubai Media City
Times: Mon to Fri, 12pm to 3pm
Cost: Dhs90 for two courses
Contact: (0)4 427 1000| mediaonehotel.com
Roka Dubai
Savour contemporary Japanese robatayaki flavours at Roka in Business Bay. Pick the classic menu for Dhs125, or the premium menu for Dhs180. Both include top sharing appetisers such as warm eggplant with sesame miso, dumplings and maki rolls. For mains, there’s a selection of signature mains from the robata grill such as salmon fillet teriyaki with sansho salt; lamb cutlets with Korean spices and more.
Location: Roka, The Opus, Business Bay
Times: Sun to Fri, 12pm to 3pm
Cost: Classic menu Dhs125, Premium menu Dhs180
Contact: (04) 439 7171 | rokarestaurant.com
Rüya
Rüya’s business lunch features an array of signature Anatolian dishes. Running from Monday to Friday 12pm to 3.30pm, the business lunch costs Dhs130 per person.
Location: Ruya, The St. Regis Dubai, Palm Jumeirah
Times: Mon to Fri 12pm to 3.30pm
Cost: Dhs130 per person
Contact: (0)4 218 0065 | @ruyadubai
Salero
To satisfy those Spanish cravings, head to Salero where Spanish favourites await. It’s a Dhs150 set menu and you can tuck in on weekdays from 12pm to 3pm. There’s tapas, paella, and signature dishes on the menu.
Location: Salero, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road
Times: Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm
Cost: Dhs150 per person
Contact: (04) 409 5888| kempinski.com
Scandal Dubai
At Scandal, you can enjoy a two-course menu with light starters like guacamole and bang bang cauliflower, and mains like sliders, tacos, claypot mushroom risotto, and more. It will cost you Dhs120 per person.
Location: Scandal Dubai, Sheraton Grand, 53rd floor, Sheikh Zayed Road
Times: Mon to Fri 12pm to 4pm
Cost: Dhs120 per person
Contact: (056) 428 5555 | scandal.ae
Shanghai Me
The business lunch at Shanghai Me is Dhs130 where you can devour one soup, one starter and one main. For Dhs170, you will get a dessert. There’s spicy miso chicken with egg fried rice, crunch spicy salmon, sesame prawns on toast, wagyu menchi katsu slider with fries and more.
Location: Shanghai Me, Gate Village 11, Podium Level, DIFC
Times: Mon to Fri 12pm to 4pm
Cost: Dhs130 for three courses, Dhs170 for four courses
Contact: (04) 564 0505| shanghaime-restaurant.com
Sucre
Sucre Dubai in DIFC brings punchy Latin American flavours to the financial district. The business lunch features a selection of dishes curated by talented chefs. There’s baby chicken with coriander lime yoghurt and criolla, quinoa salad with sugar snaps, grilled mushroom anticucho and more. The two-cours menu is yours for Dhs95, but you can add on a sweet treat for Dhs35.
Location: Sucre, Podium Level, Gate Village, Building 3, DIFC
Times: Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm
Cost: Dhs95 for two courses.
Contact: (0)4 340 0829 | @sucredubai
Tandoor Tina
British Indian spot Tandoor Tina at the ever-so-cool 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central serves a quick business lunch served thali style. Thali is a platter featuring a variety of dishes like rice or bread, dal, vegetables, yogurt, and a sweet, plus pickles and chutney. At Tandoor Tina, you can expect dishes like tumeric hummus, mushroom arancini, black pepper chicken, keema lasagna and more. It’s just Dhs85 per person, and you can add on an extra starter, side or dessert for Dhs10, or an extra main for Dhs20.
Location: Tandoor Tina, 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central, near Trade Centre
Times: Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm
Cost: Dhs85 per person
Contact: (04) 210 2500 | @tandoortina
The Artisan
The Artisan has a three-course business lunch menu offering lip-smacking bites from Italy. Pick from salmon carpaccio, pumpkin soup, pan-seared seabream fillet, yellow chicken, and more. It will cost you Dhs135 per person. You can either pick one starter, one main and one dessert, or two starters and one main.
Location: The Artisan, Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC
Times: Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm
Cost: Dhs135 per person
Contact: (0)4 338 8133 | @theartisandubai
The Coop House
This casual fine dining restaurant with Mediterranean and Italian flavours serves a business lunch from Monday to Thursday from 12pm to 3pm for just Dhs79. There’s figs & walnut salad, rotisserie chicken, and tiramisu on the menu.
Location: The Coop House, City Centre Mirdif, Mirdif
Times: Mon to Thurs 12pm to 3pm
Cost: Dhs79 per person
Contact: (04) 327 5759 | thecoophouse.ae
The Guild
The Guild, Dubai’s answer to the bustling brasseries of New York, offers an express lunch for Dhs99 where you can enjoy one main plus the restaurant’s soup of the week and freshly baked sourdough bread. Options you can pick from include porcini mushroom risotto, roasted baby chicken, red snapper, confit duck leg and more.
Location: The Artisan, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC
Times: Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm
Cost: Dhs99 per person
Contact: (04) 321 9142| @theartisandubai
Vera Versilia
Teleport to the timeless coastal charm of Tuscany’s Versilian Riviera as you indulge in Pranzo di Lavoro – the Italian business lunch. These three-course offering has been curated by Executive Chef Marco Garfagnini and includes a selection of crudos, salads and starters, mains and dessert. Dishes include burrarta, beef capaccio, pizzas, pastas and fish dishes.
Location: Vera Versilia, 2nd Floor, Kempinski Hotel, Mall of Emirates
Times: Mon to Thur 12pm to 3pm
Cost: Dhs145 per person
Contact: (050) 5989051 | @veraversilia
Zuma
Love Zuma? Head on over on the weekday, 12pm to 3pm, and get miso soup and a main course. The menu includes spicy tuna maki, salmon aburi nigiri, beef tataki, shrimp tempura and more. Add on a dessert for Dhs44.
Location: Zuma Dubai, Gate Village 6, DIFC
Times: Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm
Cost: Dhs159 per person
Contact: (04) 425 5660 | zumarestaurant.com