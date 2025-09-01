Location: Boca, Gate Village 6, DIFC

Times: Mon to Thurs 12pm to 3.30pm, Friday 12pm to 5pm

Cost: Dhs118 for two courses, Dhs145 for three courses

Contact: (04) 323 1833| boca.ae

Bombay Borough

Fancy Indian food for lunch? Head to Bombay Borough for its ‘tiffin’ lunch concept. For two-courses – smalls and mains, or street grills and mains, it’s Dhs95; or for three courses – smalls, street grills and mains, it’s Dhs125. Options on the menu include tandoori mock meat, lamb seekh kebab, truffle methi chicken, and tikka kebab dum biryani. You can add on sides for Dhs25, a dessert for Dhs20 or tea/coffee for Dhs20.

Location: Bombay Borough, Gate Village 3, DIFC

Times: Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm

Cost: Dhs95 for two courses, Dhs125 for three courses

Contact: (054) 995 8296| @bombayborough_uae

Cafe Belge

Take a break from the office at the art deco eatery inside the Ritz-Carlton. There’s tomato soup, salmon tartare, fusilli with cheese sauce, sirloin steak and more on the menu.

Location: Cafe Belge, The Ritz Carlton Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC

Times: Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm

Cost: Dhs135 for two courses, Dhs155 for three courses

Contact: (04) 372 2323| @cafebelgedubai

Carnival by Trèsind

Carnival by Trèsind offers a four-course vegetarian and non-vegetarian business lunch for Dhs143++. On the vegetarian menu, there’s vegetable momo, paneer tikka, palak chole, plus dessert. For meat eaters, there’s grilled prawns, chicken momo, smoked chicken tikka and more.

Location: Carnival by Trèsind, The Buildings by Daman, DIFC

Times: Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm

Cost: Dhs143++ for four courses

Contact: (800) 1604 | carnivalbytresind.com

CÉ LA VI

CÉ LA VI Dubai has one of the best business lunch in Dubai. The What’s On award-winning, CÉ LA VI Dubai is one of those spots in Dubai that keep popping up on the ‘Gram, and for good reason. You’ll see a lot of folks enjoying the nightlife, brunching and of course, taking that iconic swing snap with the Burj Khalifa in the background. This pretty sky bar also does a pocket-friendly business lunch for just Dhs140.

Location: CÉ LA VI, Level 54, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai Times: Mon to Fri 12pm to 3.30pm Cost: From Dhs140 Contact: (04) 582 6111 | celavi.com Certo This business lunch in Dubai Media City runs from Monday to Friday, from noon to 3.15pm. And its possibly one of the most pocket-friendly deals on this list. It’s Dhs39 for the pronto lunch, Dhs89 for two-courses and Dhs99 for three-courses. Location: Certo, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City Times: Mon to Fri 12pm to 3.15pm Cost: From Dhs39 Contact: (0)4 366 9187 | radissonhotels.com Clap DIFC favourite, Clap, has a three-course business lunch deal for Dhs115 featuring miso soup followed by a choice of two starters (additional Dhs30 for three) and one main. Pick from spicy tuna roll, wagyu beef tartare and shrimp tempura roll for starters, and from Clap tender chicken, Chilean sea bass, Clap baos and more for mains. You can even add on a dessert. Location: Level 9, Gate Village Building 11, DIFC Times: Mon to Fri 12pm to 3.30pm Cost: From Dhs115 for three courses Contact: (04) 569 3820| claprestaurant.com Cordelia Dine inside The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm for a chic business lunch at Cordelia where a two-course meal costs Dhs130. Location: St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah Times: Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm Cost: Dhs130 Contact: (04) 218 0125 |@stregisdubaithepalm Couqley Couqley’s business lunch includes two starters, or a starter and a main, or a main and dessert for Dhs109; or a three course meal for Dhs149. The menu has delicious treats including their popular steak frites, steak sandwich, grilled chicken and more.

Location: Couqley French Brasserie, Pullman Hotel Downtown Dubai

Times: Mon to Fri, until 3pm

Cost: Dhs109 for two courses, Dhs149 for three courses

Contact: (04) 514 9339 | couqley.ae

Duomo At Duomo, diners sit beneath a 15-metre vaulted cathedral-like ceiling as an ever-changing art projection envelope the walls. It’s cool yet elegant and the food is classically Italian. The three-course menu of one antipasti, main course and dolci will cost Dhs155 per person, and the two-course menu is Dhs135. On the menu, there’s sea bass carpaccio, rigatoni pasta, seabass with Mediterranean sauce and more. Location: The Dubai EDITION, Downtown Dubai Times: Mon to Fri, until 3pm Cost: Dhs109 for two courses, Dhs149 for three courses Contact: (04) 514 9339 | couqley.ae Esco-Bar Coctel y Cocina This cool spot on The Palm has a business lunch deal available from 12pm to 4pm for Dhs105 per person (minimum two pax). From the select menu, pick from one entrada, one ensalada, and one plato dish to share with your mate. Want more? For Dhs144 per person, guests can choose one entrada, one ensalada, and one fajita dish to share. Location: Esco-bar Coctel y Cocina, Radisson Beach Resort, Palm Jumeriah West Beach Times: Sun to Fri, 12pm to 4pm Cost: From Dhs105 per person (minimum two pax) Contact: (056) 444 7575 | @escobardubai Flying Elephant Flying Elephant at Novotel Dubai Al Barsha is a speakeasy-cocktail bar showcasing the essence of Bombay’s 1950s-60s underground scene. It’s a great spot to visit after sundown, but you can even enjoy a business lunch here from 12pm to 3pm during the work week. For Dhs89, you can get three courses with a virgin cocktail or for Dhs149, you can get the set menu with one signature cocktail. Location: Flying Elephant Mystical Mixology, Ground Floor, Novotel Dubai Al Barsha, Al Barsha Times: Mon to Fri, 12pm to 3pm Cost: Dhs89 with virgin cocktail, Dhs149 with signature cocktail Contact: (0)54 996 3324 | @flyingelephant.ae Hunter & Barrel Emirates Hills Hunter & Barrel’s two-course business lunch will cost you Dhs89 per person. It’s served with a dessert and a soft drink. You can add on an appetizer for Dhs28. Location: Hunter & Barrel, Vida Emirates Hills, Naseem Street Times: Mon to Fri, 12pm to 3pm Cost: From Dhs89 Contact: (04) 589 0970 | hunterandbarrel.ae Hutong At Hutong, you will enjoy Northern Chinese cuisine (with a contemporary twist). It’s Dhs88 for a soup and a choice of main, or Dhs110 for soup, two starters and one main course. Options include shredded duck crispy roll, wok-tossed chicken, kung po prawns and more. Location: Hutong, Gate Building 6, DIFC Times: Mon to Fri, 12pm to 2.30pm Cost: Dhs88 for soup and main, Dhs110 for soup, two starters and a main Contact: (04) 220 0868 | hutong-dubai.com Il Pastaio Italian restaurant Il Pastaio offers three-course business lunch for Dhs125 per person. Feast on Italian faves such as arancini, risotto burrata, baby chicken, tiramisu and more. It runs from 12pm to 3pm. Location: Il Pastaio, Al Habtoor City Boulevard, Sheikh Zayed Road Times: Mon to Fri, 12pm to 3pm Cost: Dhs125 per person Contact: (04) 379 1382 | ilpastaiodubai.ae Jun’s Downtown Dubai Jun’s serves up a two-course meal for Dhs110 or a three-course meal for Dhs130. There’s wagyu beef potsticker, chilli chicken, sesame prawn cheese toast, Chinese bbq chicken leg and more. Location: Jun’s, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai Times: Mon to Fri, 12pm to 3pm Cost: Dhs110 for two courses, Dhs130 for three courses Contact: (04) 457 6035 | junsdubai.com Kata For Kata’s three-course business lunch, you will pay just Dhs125, for dishes created by Chef Marwan Sardouk. Option span Scottish salmon tataki, chicken katsu curry, and the must-try mushroom truffle rice pot. Location: Kata, Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai Times: Mon to Fri, 11am to 3pm Cost: Dhs125 per person Contact: (04) 273 3800 | kata.ae La Cantine Beach Lunch at La Cantine means relaxed Parisian refinement with coastal charm. For Dhs135, you will get a three-course selection with salmon tartare, panzanella salad, seared seabass, and more. You can add on a sip from the Wine of The Week for Dhs42. The business lunchs runs Monday to Thursday from 12pm to 5pm. Location: La Cantine Beach, Delano, Bluewaters Island Times: Mon to Thurs, 12pm to 5pm Cost: Dhs135 for three courses Contact: (04) 556 6622 | @lacantinebeachdubai La Cantine du Faubourg In the mood for French cuisine? La Cantine Du Faubourg in Dubai does a great business lunch deal. There’s eggplant ratatouille, beef tartare, honey-glazed salmon and more. It is priced at Dhs125 and you can add on a dessert for Dhs25 and a glass of wine for Dhs42. . Location: La Cantine Du Faubourg, Emirates Towers, Trade Centre 2 Times: Mon to Fri, 12pm to 2.45pm Cost: Dhs125 per person Contact: (04) 352 7105 | lacantine.ae

Lah Lah

Popular Lah Lah at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens is great for refuelling with a business lunch in Dubai. A two-course meal will cost you Dhs75 and a three-course meal is Dhs85. There’s even a sushi combo platter available for Dhs80. Each day offers up something different giving you many reasons to return.

Location: Lah Lah, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens

Times: Mon to Fri, 12pm to 3pm

Cost: Dhs75 for two courses, Dhs85 for three courses, Dhs80 for sushi combo platter

Contact: (04) 519 1111 | jumeirah.com

Larte

Take a break from the workday and treat yourself to an Italian experience at Larte. The menu is packed with Italian classics spanning a selection of fresh antipasti followed by a hearty main course. It will cost you just Dhs69 for two courses and is available 12pm to 3pm from Monday to Friday.

Location: Larte, Studio One, Dubai Studio City

Times: Mon to Fri, 12pm to 4pm

Cost: Dhs69 per person

Contact: (0)4 581 6870 | larte.ae

Le Petit Beefbar

For a fixed cost of Dhs150, at this business lunch in Dubai you’ll get a street food option which includes a choice from avocado houmous, tuna pastrami and gyoza, plus a comfort food option which includes a lemon chicken robata, steak frites and more.

Location: Le Petit Beefbar, DIFC Gate Village

Times: Mon to Fri, 12pm to 4pm

Cost: Dhs150 per person

Contact: (04) 580 2599 | beefbar.com

Lo+Cale

Head to Lo+Cale at Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina for a quick lunch from Monday to Friday, 1pm to 4pm. For two courses it’s just Dhs59 and for three courses, Dhs69. You will get water and soft drinks with your lunch. Dishes include seafood soup, chicken gyoza, orange glazed salmon, turffle mushroom risotto and more.

Location: Lo+Cale, Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina, Dubai Marina

Times: Mon to Fri, 12pm to 4pm

Cost: Dhs59 for two courses, Dhs69 for three courses

Contact: (0)54 997 8599 | @localedxb

La Sirène

La Sirene at Avani+ Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites is a great place to go to taste flavours from Beirut. There’s mezze mouthwatering mains. Pick from either the two-course meal for Dhs99 or the four-course menu for Dhs129. You will also get coffee, tea, soft drinks or juices to pair your meal with. Location: La Sirene, Avani+ Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites, Al Sufouh 2 Times: Mon to Fri, 12pm to 4pm Cost: Dhs99 for two courses, Dhs129 for four courses Contact: (0)4 604 2220 | avanihotels.com

LPM Bar & Restaurant

If you work around DIFC district in Dubai, check out the business lunch deal at LPM Bar & Restaurant. For Dhs135, you can get a starter and a main. Or, for Dhs180 you can get one starter, a main and a dessert. There’s quinoa salad, marinated sweet peppers, arrabbiata, and more. Add on a side dish for Dhs30.

Location: LPM Bar & Restaurant, Gate Village 8, DIFC

Times: Mon to Fri, 12pm to 3pm

Cost: Dhs135 for two courses, Dhs180 for three courses

Contact: (04) 439 0505 | lpmrestaurants.com/dubai

Mama Zonia

From 12pm to 3pm on weekdays, Mama Zonia offers a business lunch for Dhs110 for four courses. There’s prawn papaya salad, corn fed gyoza, vegetable noodles, grilled seabream and more on the menu.

Location: Mama Zonia, Pier 7, Dubai Marina

Times: Mon to Fri, 12pm to 3pm

Cost: Dhs110 for four courses

Contact: (04) 240 4747 | mamazoniadubai.com