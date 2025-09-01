logo icon
50 brilliant business lunch deals in Dubai

Best of
Eat & Drink
Offers
Restaurants
Avatar photo
Written by:
Aarti Saundalkar
1st September 2025

Business isn’t boring when it comes with a business lunch in Dubai

Whether you need to recharge those creativity levels and tuck into lunch outside the office or if you have to sign a business deal with a client, there are plenty of business lunches in Dubai to choose from.

Here are the best business lunches in Dubai you need to try

Alaya

Alaya - business lunch in Dubai

Alaya

Be it a break from the office hustle, or a lunch meeting, a chic business lunch awaits at Alaya in Dubai International Financial Centre. There’s a three-course menu for Dhs148, or a four-course menu for Dhs168. From the menu, you can tuck into dishes coast of the Mediterranean Sea,to the heart of the Middle East.

Location: Alaya, DIFC, Gate Village 4

Times: 12.30pm to 4pm

Cost: Dhs148 for three courses, Dhs168 for four courses

Contact: (04) 570 6289 | @alayadubai

Amazonico

Amazonico - business lunch in Dubai

Amazonico

Step into the heart of the jungle for a business lunch at Amazonio in Dubai International Financial Centre. There’s gazpacho and warm pan de queso on arrival, followed by two starters and one main course. Options include poblano patacones, cechete de res and corvina romesco. All yours for Dhs145. If you want desserts, it’s an additional Dhs40. You can even add on on cocktail, mocktail, and wine.

Location: Amazonico, DIFC, Gate Village 11

Times: 12pm to 3pm

Cost: Dhs145 for two courses

Contact: (04) 571 3999| amazonico.ae

Avli by tashas

Avli by tashas - business lunch in Dubai

Avli by tashas

Escape to Greece during your lunch break, with the delicious business lunch at Avli by tashas, in Dubai International Financial Centre. For Dhs139, you’ll get starters with options including seabream crudo and prawn salad, and a main where you have to pick from chicken souvlaki, lamb bifteki bun and more. You can add on dessert or a beer and wine for an additional charge.

Location: Avli by tashas, Gate Village 9, DIFC

Times: 12pm to 3pm

Cost: Dhs139 per person

Contact: (04) 359 0008| avlibytashas.com

Bar des Prés

Bar des Prés - business lunch in Dubai

Bar des Prés

The business lunch menu at Bar des Prés offers three courses, and it changes every week. Dishes crafted by Chef Cyril Lignac include flamed salmon carpaccio with yuzu and passionfruit, slow-cooked veal with sweet spices, homemade tahini and labneh, and a delicate apricot tart paired with almond ice cream. All yours for Dhs155. 

Location: Bar des Prés, ICD Brookfield Place – 51st Floor – Trade Centre – DIFC

Times: Daily, 12pm to 3pm

Cost: Dhs155 per person

Contact: (04) 498 1616| bardespres.com

Boca

boca - business lunch in Dubai

Boca

BOCA has launched a new business lunch available on the working week offering a selection of Spanish and Mediterranean-inspired dishes, curated and executed by Chef Patricia Roig. The menu changes every week, so you can keep going back for more. You can get a two-course meal for Dhs118 and a three-course meal for Dhs145. Add on a glass of wine for Dhs43.

Location: Boca, Gate Village 6, DIFC

Times: Mon to Thurs 12pm to 3.30pm, Friday 12pm to 5pm

Cost: Dhs118 for two courses, Dhs145 for three courses

Contact: (04) 323 1833| boca.ae

Bombay Borough

Bombay Borough - business lunch in Dubai

Bombay Borough

Fancy Indian food for lunch? Head to Bombay Borough for its ‘tiffin’ lunch concept. For two-courses – smalls and mains, or street grills and mains, it’s Dhs95; or for three courses – smalls, street grills and mains, it’s Dhs125. Options on the menu include  tandoori mock meat, lamb seekh kebab, truffle methi chicken, and tikka kebab dum biryani. You can add on sides for Dhs25, a dessert for Dhs20 or tea/coffee for Dhs20.

Location: Bombay Borough, Gate Village 3, DIFC

Times: Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm

Cost: Dhs95 for two courses, Dhs125 for three courses

Contact: (054) 995 8296| @bombayborough_uae

Cafe Belge

Cafe Belge - business lunch in Dubai

Cafe Belge

Take a break from the office at the art deco eatery inside the Ritz-Carlton. There’s tomato soup, salmon tartare, fusilli with cheese sauce, sirloin steak and more on the menu.

Location: Cafe Belge, The Ritz Carlton Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC

Times: Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm

Cost: Dhs135 for two courses, Dhs155 for three courses

Contact: (04) 372 2323| @cafebelgedubai

Carnival by Trèsind

Carnival by Trèsind - business lunch in Dubai

Carnival by Trèsind

Carnival by Trèsind offers a four-course vegetarian and non-vegetarian business lunch for Dhs143++. On the vegetarian menu, there’s vegetable momo, paneer tikka, palak chole, plus dessert. For meat eaters, there’s grilled prawns, chicken momo, smoked chicken tikka and more.

Location: Carnival by Trèsind, The Buildings by Daman, DIFC

Times: Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm

Cost: Dhs143++ for four courses

Contact: (800) 1604 | carnivalbytresind.com

CÉ LA VI

CÉ LA VI

CÉ LA VI

CÉ LA VI Dubai has one of the best business lunch in Dubai. The What’s On award-winning, CÉ LA VI Dubai is one of those spots in Dubai that keep popping up on the ‘Gram, and for good reason. You’ll see a lot of folks enjoying the nightlife, brunching and of course, taking that iconic swing snap with the Burj Khalifa in the background. This pretty sky bar also does a pocket-friendly business lunch for just Dhs140.

Location: CÉ LA VI, Level 54, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai

Times: Mon to Fri 12pm to 3.30pm

Cost: From Dhs140

Contact: (04) 582 6111celavi.com

Certo

Certo - business lunch in Dubai

Certo

This business lunch in Dubai Media City runs from Monday to Friday, from noon to 3.15pm. And its possibly one of the most pocket-friendly deals on this list. It’s Dhs39 for the pronto lunch, Dhs89 for two-courses and Dhs99 for three-courses.

Location: Certo, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City

Times: Mon to Fri 12pm to 3.15pm

Cost: From Dhs39

Contact: (0)4 366 9187 | radissonhotels.com

Clap

Clap - business lunch in Dubai

Clap

DIFC favourite, Clap, has a three-course business lunch deal for Dhs115 featuring miso soup followed by a choice of two starters (additional Dhs30 for three) and one main. Pick from spicy tuna roll, wagyu beef tartare and shrimp tempura roll for starters, and from Clap tender chicken, Chilean sea bass, Clap baos and more for mains. You can even add on a dessert.

Location: Level 9, Gate Village Building 11, DIFC

Times: Mon to Fri 12pm to 3.30pm

Cost: From Dhs115 for three courses

Contact: (04) 569 3820| claprestaurant.com

Cordelia

Cordelia business lunch in Dubai

Cordelia

Dine inside The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm for a chic business lunch at Cordelia where a two-course meal costs Dhs130. 

Location: St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah

Times: Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm

Cost: Dhs130

Contact: (04) 218 0125 |@stregisdubaithepalm

Couqley

Couqley - business lunch in Dubai

Couqley

Couqley’s business lunch includes two starters, or a starter and a main, or a main and dessert for Dhs109; or a three course meal for Dhs149. The menu has delicious treats including their popular steak frites, steak sandwich, grilled chicken and more.

Location: Couqley French Brasserie, Pullman Hotel Downtown Dubai

Times: Mon to Fri, until 3pm

Cost: Dhs109 for two courses, Dhs149 for three courses

Contact: (04) 514 9339 | couqley.ae

Duomo - Business lunch in Dubai

Duomo

At Duomo, diners sit beneath a 15-metre vaulted cathedral-like ceiling as an ever-changing art projection envelope the walls. It’s cool yet elegant and the food is classically Italian. The three-course menu of one antipasti, main course and dolci will cost Dhs155 per person, and the two-course menu is Dhs135. On the menu, there’s sea bass carpaccio, rigatoni pasta, seabass with Mediterranean sauce and more.

Location: The Dubai EDITION, Downtown Dubai

Times: Mon to Fri, until 3pm

Cost: Dhs109 for two courses, Dhs149 for three courses

Contact: (04) 514 9339 | couqley.ae

Esco-Bar Coctel y Cocina

Esco-Bar Coctel y Cocina - business lunch in Dubai

Esco-Bar Coctel y Cocina

This cool spot on The Palm has a business lunch deal available from 12pm to 4pm for Dhs105 per person (minimum two pax). From the select menu, pick from one entrada, one ensalada, and one plato dish to share with your mate. Want more? For Dhs144 per person, guests can choose one entrada, one ensalada, and one fajita dish to share.

Location: Esco-bar Coctel y Cocina, Radisson Beach Resort, Palm Jumeriah West Beach

Times: Sun to Fri, 12pm to 4pm

Cost: From Dhs105 per person (minimum two pax)

Contact: (056) 444 7575 | @escobardubai

Flying Elephant

Flying Elephant - business lunch in Dubai

Flying Elephant

Flying Elephant at Novotel Dubai Al Barsha is a speakeasy-cocktail bar showcasing the essence of Bombay’s 1950s-60s underground scene. It’s a great spot to visit after sundown, but you can even enjoy a business lunch here from 12pm to 3pm during the work week. For Dhs89, you can get three courses with a virgin cocktail or for Dhs149, you can get the set menu with one signature cocktail.

Location: Flying Elephant Mystical Mixology, Ground Floor, Novotel Dubai Al Barsha, Al Barsha

Times: Mon to Fri, 12pm to 3pm

Cost: Dhs89 with virgin cocktail, Dhs149 with signature cocktail

Contact: (0)54 996 3324 | @flyingelephant.ae

Hunter and Barrel - business lunch in Dubai

Hunter and Barrel

Hunter & Barrel’s two-course business lunch will cost you Dhs89 per person. It’s served with a dessert and a soft drink. You can add on an appetizer for Dhs28.

Location: Hunter & Barrel, Vida Emirates Hills, Naseem Street

Times: Mon to Fri, 12pm to 3pm

Cost: From Dhs89

Contact: (04) 589 0970 | hunterandbarrel.ae

Hutong

Hutong - business lunch in Dubai

Hutong

At Hutong, you will enjoy Northern Chinese cuisine (with a contemporary twist). It’s Dhs88 for a soup and a choice of main, or Dhs110 for soup, two starters and one main course. Options include shredded duck crispy roll, wok-tossed chicken, kung po prawns and more.

Location: Hutong, Gate Building 6, DIFC

Times: Mon to Fri, 12pm to 2.30pm

Cost: Dhs88 for soup and main, Dhs110 for soup, two starters and a main

Contact: (04) 220 0868 | hutong-dubai.com

Il Pastaio

Il Pastaio

Il Pastaio

Italian restaurant Il Pastaio offers three-course business lunch for Dhs125 per person. Feast on Italian faves such as arancini, risotto burrata, baby chicken, tiramisu and more. It runs from 12pm to 3pm.

Location: Il Pastaio, Al Habtoor City Boulevard, Sheikh Zayed Road

Times: Mon to Fri, 12pm to 3pm

Cost: Dhs125 per person

Contact: (04) 379 1382 | ilpastaiodubai.ae

Jun’s

Jun's - Business Lunch in Dubai

Jun’s

Downtown Dubai Jun’s serves up a two-course meal for Dhs110 or a three-course meal for Dhs130. There’s wagyu beef potsticker, chilli chicken, sesame prawn cheese toast, Chinese bbq chicken leg and more.

Location: Jun’s, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai

Times: Mon to Fri, 12pm to 3pm

Cost: Dhs110 for two courses, Dhs130 for three courses

Contact: (04) 457 6035 | junsdubai.com

Kata

Kata - business lunch in Dubai

Kata

For Kata’s three-course business lunch, you will pay just Dhs125, for dishes created by Chef Marwan Sardouk. Option span Scottish salmon tataki, chicken katsu curry, and the must-try mushroom truffle rice pot. 

Location: Kata, Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai

Times: Mon to Fri, 11am to 3pm

Cost: Dhs125 per person

Contact: (04) 273 3800 | kata.ae

La Cantine Beach

La Cantine Beach - business lunch in Dubai

La Cantine Beach

Lunch at La Cantine means relaxed Parisian refinement with coastal charm. For Dhs135, you will get a three-course selection with salmon tartare, panzanella salad, seared seabass, and more. You can add on a sip from the Wine of The Week for Dhs42. The business lunchs runs Monday to Thursday from 12pm to 5pm.

Location: La Cantine Beach, Delano, Bluewaters Island

Times: Mon to Thurs, 12pm to 5pm

Cost: Dhs135 for three courses

Contact: (04) 556 6622 | @lacantinebeachdubai

La Cantine du Faubourg

La Cantine du Faubourg - Business Lunch in Dubai

La Cantine du Faubourg

In the mood for French cuisine? La Cantine Du Faubourg in Dubai does a great business lunch deal. There’s eggplant ratatouille, beef tartare, honey-glazed salmon and more. It is priced at Dhs125 and you can add on a dessert for Dhs25 and a glass of wine for Dhs42. .

Location: La Cantine Du Faubourg, Emirates Towers, Trade Centre 2

Times: Mon to Fri, 12pm to 2.45pm

Cost: Dhs125 per person

Contact: (04) 352 7105 | lacantine.ae

Lah Lah

Lah Lah - business lunch in Dubai

Lah Lah

Popular Lah Lah at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens is great for refuelling with a business lunch in Dubai. A two-course meal will cost you Dhs75 and a three-course meal is Dhs85. There’s even a sushi combo platter available for Dhs80. Each day offers up something different giving you many reasons to return.

Location: Lah Lah, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens

Times: Mon to Fri, 12pm to 3pm

Cost: Dhs75 for two courses, Dhs85 for three courses, Dhs80 for sushi combo platter

Contact: (04) 519 1111 | jumeirah.com

Larte

Larte - business lunch in Dubai

Larte

Take a break from the workday and treat yourself to an Italian experience at Larte. The menu is packed with Italian classics spanning a selection of fresh antipasti followed by a hearty main course. It will cost you just Dhs69 for two courses and is available 12pm to 3pm from Monday to Friday. 

Location: Larte, Studio One, Dubai Studio City

Times: Mon to Fri, 12pm to 4pm

Cost: Dhs69 per person

Contact: (0)4 581 6870 | larte.ae

Le Petit Beefbar

Le Petit Beefbar

Le Petit Beefbar

For a fixed cost of Dhs150, at this business lunch in Dubai you’ll get a street food option which includes a choice from avocado houmous, tuna pastrami and gyoza, plus a comfort food option which includes a lemon chicken robata, steak frites and more.  

Location: Le Petit Beefbar, DIFC Gate Village

Times: Mon to Fri, 12pm to 4pm

Cost: Dhs150 per person

Contact: (04) 580 2599 | beefbar.com

Lo+Cale

Lo+Cale

Lo+Cale

Head to Lo+Cale at Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina for a quick lunch from Monday to Friday, 1pm to 4pm. For two courses it’s just Dhs59 and for three courses, Dhs69. You will get water and soft drinks with your lunch. Dishes include seafood soup, chicken gyoza, orange glazed salmon, turffle mushroom risotto and more. 

Location: Lo+Cale, Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina, Dubai Marina

Times: Mon to Fri, 12pm to 4pm

Cost: Dhs59 for two courses, Dhs69 for three courses

Contact: (0)54 997 8599 | @localedxb

La Sirène

La Sirène - business lunch in Dubai

La Sirène

La Sirene at Avani+ Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites is a great place to go to taste flavours from Beirut. There’s mezze mouthwatering mains. Pick from either the two-course meal for Dhs99 or the four-course menu for Dhs129. You will also get coffee, tea, soft drinks or juices to pair your meal with. 

Location: La Sirene, Avani+ Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites, Al Sufouh 2

Times: Mon to Fri, 12pm to 4pm

Cost: Dhs99 for two courses, Dhs129 for four courses

Contact: (0)4 604 2220 | avanihotels.com

LPM Bar & Restaurant

LPM Bar & Restaurant - business lunch in Dubai

LPM Bar & Restaurant

If you work around DIFC district in Dubai, check out the business lunch deal at LPM Bar & Restaurant. For Dhs135, you can get a starter and a main. Or, for Dhs180 you can get one starter, a main and a dessert. There’s quinoa salad, marinated sweet peppers, arrabbiata, and more. Add on a side dish for Dhs30.

Location: LPM Bar & Restaurant, Gate Village 8, DIFC

Times: Mon to Fri, 12pm to 3pm

Cost: Dhs135 for two courses, Dhs180 for three courses

Contact: (04) 439 0505 | lpmrestaurants.com/dubai

Mama Zonia - business lunch in Dubai

Mama Zonia

From 12pm to 3pm on weekdays, Mama Zonia offers a business lunch for Dhs110 for four courses. There’s prawn papaya salad, corn fed gyoza, vegetable noodles, grilled seabream and more on the menu.

Location: Mama Zonia, Pier 7, Dubai Marina

Times: Mon to Fri, 12pm to 3pm

Cost: Dhs110 for four courses

Contact: (04) 240 4747 | mamazoniadubai.com

Meda

Meda - Business lunch in Dubai

Meda

Meda at Taj Dubai in Business Bay offers up favourites full of Mediterranean soul. For two courses, it’s Dhs99 and for three, it’s Dhs115. On the menu, there’s patatas bravas, chicken Milanese, rigatoni Arrabiata, penne pesto and more.

Location: Meda, Taj Dubai, Business Bay

Times: Mon to Fri, 12pm to 3pm

Cost: Dhs99 for two courses, Dhs115 for three courses

Contact: (056) 711 2277 | tajhotels.com

MìMì Meì Fàir

MìMì Meì Fàir - business lunch in Dubai

MìMì Meì Fàir

MìMì Meì Fàir has options for two, three or courses courses for its business lunch starting from just Dhs98. It features bold dishes from Sichuan to Shanghai  including lantern chicken, mala tofu, and passion fruit cheesecake.

Location: MìMì Meì Fàir, Address Residences Dubai Opera – Downtown Dubai – Dubai

Times: Mon to Fri from 12 to 7pm

Cost: Dhs98 for two courses, Dhs118 for three courses and Dhs138 for four courses

Contact: (04) 570 0825 | mimimeifair.com

Mina Brasserie

Mina Brasserie

Mina Brasserie

Sample a sophisticated business lunch at Mina Brasserie at Four Seasons Hotel in DIFC. Pay Dhs150 for two courses, or Dhs180 for three courses. Both options come with tea, coffee or ice cream. There’s gazpacho, grilled picanha, wagyu steak tartare, wild mushroom ravioli, and more available.

Location: Mina Brasserie, Four Seasons Hotel, DIFC

Times: Mon to Fri, 12pm to 3pm

Cost: Dhs150 for two courses, Dhs180 for three courses

Contact: (04) 506 0100 | minabrasserie.com

Mr Chow

Mr Chow - business lunch in Dubai

Mr Chow

Mr Chow has launched a new weekday business lunch in DIFC for Dhs130. The set menu includes signature starters like chicken satay, prawn rolls, water dumplings, and mains such as the iconic Mr Chow noodles, Beijing chicken with walnuts, velvet chicken, or glazed prawns, served with rice and vegetables.

Location: Mr Chow, Level 2, Precinct Building 3, Gate District, DIFC

Times: Mon to Fri, 12pm to 3pm

Cost: Dhs130 per person

Contact: (04) 834 2013 | mrchow.com

Nonya

Nonya

Nonya

At a set price of just Dhs99, you can tuck into four-courses of Nonya’s Pan-Asian menu with dishes spanning satay ayam, tiger prawn har gao, chicken szechuan, black cod, buttermilk prawns and much more. To end your lunch, there is also a chef’s special dessert that is served.

Location: Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Al Thanyah, JLT

Times: Mon to Fri, 12pm to 4pm

Cost: Dhs99 for four courses

Contact: (0)4 574 1144 | @nonyadubai

PizzaExpress

Pizza Express - business lunch in Dubai

PizzaExpress

Planning a fuss-free business lunch in Dubai with colleagues or business partners? Available at all locations, including their licensed venues, PizzaExpress’ business ‘express’ lunch will see you tucking into one main plus a soft drink for Dhs58. If you have more time to spare, get a starter, main and soft drink for Dhs68. Know you can’t finish a meal without a sweet treat, pay Dhs80 for a starter, main, dessert and a soft drink.

Location: All locations across Dubai

Times: Mon to Fri, 12pm to 4pm

Cost: Dhs58 for one main and soft drink, Dhs68 for one starter, one main and one soft drink, Dhs80 one starter, one main, one dessert and one soft drink

Contact: (04) 566 5722 | @pizzaexpressuae

Primi

Primi

Primi

For traditional Italian comfort food, head to Primi. Whether you’re sat inside the stunning restaurant or out on the airy terrace, enjoy freshly made pastas, pizza, seafood, and more. The business lunch is available on weekdays from 12pm to 4pm, priced at Dhs105 for two courses with coffee or Dhs135 for three courses with coffee.

Location: Primi Cucina Italiana, C2, City Walk

Times: Mon to Fri, 12pm to 4pm

Cost: Dhs105 for two courses, Dhs135 for three courses

Contact: (056) 992 4326| @primi_ae

Qwerty

Qwerty

Qwerty

Work in Dubai Media City? Qwerty’s business lunch offers a two-course meal for just Dhs90. Want dessert? It’s just Dhs10 more. Plus, you’ll get coffee or tea.

Location: Qwerty, Media One Hotel Dubai, Dubai Media City

Times: Mon to Fri, 12pm to 3pm

Cost: Dhs90 for two courses

Contact: (0)4 427 1000| mediaonehotel.com

Roka Dubai

Roka Dubai

Roka Dubai

Savour contemporary Japanese robatayaki flavours at Roka in Business Bay. Pick the classic menu for Dhs125, or the premium menu for Dhs180. Both include top sharing appetisers such as warm eggplant with sesame miso, dumplings and maki rolls. For mains, there’s a selection of signature mains from the robata grill such as salmon fillet teriyaki with sansho salt; lamb cutlets with Korean spices and more.

Location: Roka, The Opus, Business Bay

Times: Sun to Fri, 12pm to 3pm

Cost: Classic menu Dhs125, Premium menu Dhs180

Contact: (04) 439 7171 | rokarestaurant.com

Rüya

Rüya

Rüya

Rüya’s business lunch features an array of signature Anatolian dishes. Running from Monday to Friday 12pm to 3.30pm, the business lunch costs Dhs130 per person.

Location: Ruya, The St. Regis Dubai, Palm Jumeirah

Times: Mon to Fri 12pm to 3.30pm

Cost: Dhs130 per person

Contact: (0)4 218 0065 | @ruyadubai

Salero

Salero - Business Lunch in Dubai

Salero

To satisfy those Spanish cravings, head to Salero where Spanish favourites await. It’s a Dhs150 set menu and you can tuck in on weekdays from 12pm to 3pm. There’s tapas, paella, and signature dishes on the menu.

Location: Salero, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road

Times: Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm

Cost: Dhs150 per person

Contact: (04) 409 5888| kempinski.com

Scandal Dubai

Scandal Dubai - Business lunch in Dubai

Scandal Dubai

At Scandal, you can enjoy a two-course menu with light starters like guacamole and bang bang cauliflower, and mains like sliders, tacos, claypot mushroom risotto, and more. It will cost you Dhs120 per person.

Location: Scandal Dubai, Sheraton Grand, 53rd floor, Sheikh Zayed Road

Times: Mon to Fri 12pm to 4pm

Cost: Dhs120 per person

Contact: (056) 428 5555 | scandal.ae

Shanghai Me

Shanghai Me Dubai - business lunch

Shanghai Me

The business lunch at Shanghai Me is Dhs130 where you can devour one soup, one starter and one main. For Dhs170, you will get a dessert. There’s spicy miso chicken with egg fried rice, crunch spicy salmon, sesame prawns on toast, wagyu menchi katsu slider with fries and more.

Location: Shanghai Me, Gate Village 11, Podium Level, DIFC

Times: Mon to Fri 12pm to 4pm

Cost: Dhs130 for three courses, Dhs170 for four courses

Contact: (04) 564 0505| shanghaime-restaurant.com

Sucre

Sucre

Sucre

Sucre Dubai in DIFC brings punchy Latin American flavours to the financial district. The business lunch features a selection of dishes curated by talented chefs. There’s baby chicken with coriander lime yoghurt and criolla, quinoa salad with sugar snaps, grilled mushroom anticucho and more. The two-cours menu is yours for Dhs95, but you can add on a sweet treat for Dhs35.

Location: Sucre, Podium Level, Gate Village, Building 3, DIFC

Times: Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm

Cost: Dhs95 for two courses.

Contact: (0)4 340 0829 | @sucredubai

Tandoor Tina 

Tandoor Tina - business lunch in Dubai

Tandoor Tina

British Indian spot Tandoor Tina at the ever-so-cool 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central serves a quick business lunch served thali style. Thali is a platter featuring a variety of dishes like rice or bread, dal, vegetables, yogurt, and a sweet, plus pickles and chutney. At Tandoor Tina, you can expect dishes like tumeric hummus, mushroom arancini, black pepper chicken, keema lasagna and more. It’s just Dhs85 per person, and you can add on an extra starter, side or dessert for Dhs10, or an extra main for Dhs20.

Location: Tandoor Tina, 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central, near Trade Centre

Times: Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm

Cost: Dhs85 per person

Contact: (04) 210 2500 | @tandoortina

The Artisan

The Artisan

The Artisan

The Artisan has a three-course business lunch menu offering lip-smacking bites from Italy. Pick from salmon carpaccio, pumpkin soup, pan-seared seabream fillet, yellow chicken, and more. It will cost you Dhs135 per person. You can either pick one starter, one main and one dessert, or two starters and one main.

Location: The Artisan, Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC

Times: Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm

Cost: Dhs135 per person

Contact: (0)4 338 8133 | @theartisandubai

The Coop House

The Coop House - business lunch in Dubai

The Coop House

This casual fine dining restaurant with Mediterranean and Italian flavours serves a business lunch from Monday to Thursday from 12pm to 3pm for just Dhs79. There’s figs & walnut salad, rotisserie chicken, and tiramisu on the menu.

Location: The Coop House, City Centre Mirdif, Mirdif

Times: Mon to Thurs 12pm to 3pm

Cost: Dhs79 per person

Contact: (04) 327 5759 | thecoophouse.ae

The Guild

The Guild

The Guild

The Guild, Dubai’s answer to the bustling brasseries of New York, offers an express lunch for Dhs99 where you can enjoy one main plus the restaurant’s soup of the week and freshly baked sourdough bread. Options you can pick from include porcini mushroom risotto, roasted baby chicken, red snapper, confit duck leg and more. 

Location: The Artisan, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC

Times: Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm

Cost: Dhs99 per person

Contact: (04) 321 9142| @theartisandubai

Vera Versilia

Vera Versilia - business lunch in Dubai

Vera Versilia

Teleport to the timeless coastal charm of Tuscany’s Versilian Riviera as you indulge in Pranzo di Lavoro –  the Italian business lunch. These three-course offering has been curated by Executive Chef Marco Garfagnini and includes a selection of crudos, salads and starters, mains and dessert. Dishes include burrarta, beef capaccio, pizzas, pastas and fish dishes. 

Location: Vera Versilia, 2nd Floor, Kempinski Hotel, Mall of Emirates

Times: Mon to Thur 12pm to 3pm

Cost: Dhs145 per person

Contact: (050) 5989051 | @veraversilia

Zuma

Zuma - business lunch in Dubai

Zuma

Love Zuma? Head on over on the weekday, 12pm to 3pm, and get miso soup and a main course. The menu includes spicy tuna maki, salmon aburi nigiri, beef tataki, shrimp tempura and more. Add on a dessert for Dhs44.

Location: Zuma Dubai, Gate Village 6, DIFC

Times: Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm

Cost: Dhs159 per person

Contact: (04) 425 5660 | zumarestaurant.com

