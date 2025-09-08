Rooted in heritage, it will feature a farm-to-table restaurant, horse paddock, coffee and date production, and a collection of beautiful bungalows

Abu Dhabi’s Liwa Desert has served as a meeting place for thousands of years. And a new project inspired by that legacy is set to emerge in the desert, as plans have been unveiled for the stunning Liwa Farm Village.

A project designed by Venezuela-based Inca Hernandez Atelier, Liwa Farm Village will sit within Liwa Oasis on the edge of the Rub al Khail desert and will serve as a breathtaking community hub where futuristic design and local tradition come together.

3 of 12

A sprawling 7,000 square metre destination, working farms, community spaces, and a restaurant will all be rooted in the Oasis’ rich history. Although no date has been given for the opening, the listing on Architizer indicates it’s already under construction. So, hopefully it won’t be long before we’re able to discover Liwa Farm Village for ourselves

Here’s what you need to know

As the name suggest, Liwa Farm Village will be a working farm, and visitors will be able to explore Abu Dhabi’s agricultural roots across greenhouses filled with local crops, date and coffee production spaces and paddocks for horses and other farm animals.

There will also be a veterinary area, dedicated to animal welfare.

Elsewhere, guests will be able to explore beautifully designed community spaces, which include a welcoming atrium, indoor-outdoor majlises and a relaxation space inspired by the traditional ‘sahn’.

A space for community and culture, the farm-to-table restaurant will showcase the produce produced at Liwa Farm Village. There will also be a collection of bungalows, adapted to the desert climate, where friends and families can embrace desert dwelling.

Design inspo

Nature and human design form the core architectural inspiration for Liwa Farm Village, and the project renders are so wow-worthy, it’s easy to mistake them for AI masterpieces. But this will be real life, with buildings inspired by desert winds, light and the rhythm of water, drawing inspiration from the vernacular techniques that define desert life.

Rammed-earth walls compacted with desert sand, clay latticework and carved concrete seamlessly blend into their surroundings, providing natural comfort and shade.

Images: @incarquitectura