From London to Toronto, shorter workweeks are catching on. Is Dubai next?

Imagine wrapping your workweek by Thursday, no salary cut, no drop in productivity, just one extra day for everything else. That’s not a dream for thousands of employees in countries like the UK, where the 4-day workweek is being trialled and, in many cases, fully adopted. So what does that mean for us here? Could a 4-day workweek actually work in the UAE?

The global shift: What’s happening elsewhere

Based on a recent six-month global trial reported in Nature Human Behaviour, the four-day workweek is gaining strong momentum. The study involved 61 companies across six countries – Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the UK, and the US – and found that employees working one less day per week experienced better mental health, reduced stress, and no significant drop in productivity. In fact, some companies even saw an increase in output.

Atom Bank in the UK made the change permanent for its 430 employees, trimming weekly hours from 37.5 to 34. That extra day off? Voluntary, and wildly popular.

Also read: Dubai rent deals 2025: Now you can get 1 month free and extra perks

Big names are talking

From Bill Gates to Zoom’s CEO Eric Yuan, the world’s most influential tech leaders are thinking beyond the traditional 9-to-5. Yuan even predicts a future with three-day workweeks, thanks to AI taking over repetitive tasks and freeing up time for everything else.

Could it happen in the UAE?

In 2022, the UAE took the lead with a 4.5-day public sector week. Since then, some private companies have followed suit, but a full four-day shift? Not yet. Still, with the global conversation growing louder, and work culture evolving, the UAE might just be closer than you think. Not all industries can make the switch. But where it’s possible? The idea is no longer a long shot.