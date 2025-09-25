Get ready Dubai as Afrobeats superstar Davido is about to take over

Grammy-nominated superstar Davido is returning to Coca-Cola Arena with his 5IVE Alive Tour on Saturday November 8, 2025, and it promises to be one of the biggest nights of the year

One of Afrobeats’ biggest stars

Davido is more than just a chart-topping artist. Over the past decade, the Nigerian-born singer, songwriter and producer has helped shape Afrobeats into a global sound. With hits such as Fall, If and Unavailable, he has earned international awards from MTV, BET, AFRIMA, NAACP and The Headies. His music videos count millions of views, his records top global charts, and his live shows bring thousands of fans together in every city he performs in.

About the 5IVE Alive Tour

The 5IVE Alive Tour celebrates Davido’s fifth studio album, 5IVE, which dropped in April 2025. The 17-track album has been a worldwide success, blending Afrobeats with R&B, Reggaeton and Dancehall. Fans will know singles like Awuke, Funds, With You and Offa Me, and the album features collaborations with international artists including Omah Lay, Chris Brown and Musa Keys. It is a record that shows Davido’s versatility while keeping his African roots front and centre.

What Davido says

For Davido, this Dubai concert is more than just another tour date. “Dubai holds a special place in my heart,” he says. “The energy at Coca-Cola Arena was unforgettable and I cannot wait to return this November with an even bigger show. This performance is all about celebrating Afrobeats on a global stage.”

What to expect on the night

If you have ever been to a Davido concert, you will know the energy is unmatched. His shows are a mix of powerful live vocals, dance-heavy beats and a party atmosphere that keeps the crowd moving from start to finish. At Coca-Cola Arena, expect to hear his biggest global hits alongside fresh tracks from 5IVE. He will also be joined by special guests, who will be revealed closer to the date, making the show even more exciting.

How to get tickets

Tickets are on sale now at coca-cola-arena.com. With prices starting at Dhs175, this is a night that fans will not want to miss, so it is best to book early.

Event details

Location: Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai

Times: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Tickets Available now from Dhs175 at coca-cola-arena.com,

Image: Supplied