If you’ve ticked off every immersive indoor spot in the city, brace yourself as Dopamine Land is (yep) landing in Dubai

In Dubai, we’re spoiled for choice when it comes to immersive experiences that light up our Instagram feeds. And just when you thought your camera roll had seen it all, there’s a new experience coming soon that’s ready to steal the spotlight: Dopamine Land.

Dopamine Land is a multi-sensory experience that has toured the globe from Washington DC to London, Madrid and beyond, and it will make its exciting debut in Dubai at Oasis Mall in November.

Expect nine interactive rooms that blend media, technology, and play into one immersive experience. And the best part? It’s open to all ages, so adults can unleash their inner child and dive into the fun alongside the little ones.

Tickets to Dopamine Land can be purchased here for Dhs109 per adult and Dhs79 per child. Bundle and VIP packages also available.

What to expect inside Dopamine Land?

Dopamine Land has nine immersive rooms:

Cushion Clash: Enjoy a friendly pillow fight with your group in a vibrant setting

Chromadance: Battle it out in a dance-off with your friends and enjoy a few laughs while you’re at it

Sunset Lagoon: Watch the sunset in a fun sensory space

Cosmic Oasis: An endless universe of colour, light and reflection – perfect for that ‘Gram photo

Euphoria Grove: Connect with nature and allow the dopamine to take over as you experience all four seasons

Cave of Tactility: A colourful intriguing space allowing you to be curious, capture a selfie or just relax and hide in the soft textural walls

Colortophia: A neon realm with vivid colours allowing you to engage your imagination

Neon Nebula: A space packed with neon balloons where you can witness how your movements create a ripple effect around you

Scribblescape: Scribble away on the walls, tables, chairs and floor as you unleash your inner Picasso.

Sky High: A bonus room for those celebrating their birthday

For more information, visit dopaminelandexperience.com

