Get ready, dessert lovers! Dubai’s sweetest indoor festival is happening this month

Love cake? This new festival in Dubai has your name written ( in frosting) all over it. Dubai Cake Picnic is the city’s first cake festival, and it takes place this September for one day only so you don’t want to miss it.

The event will be held at Area 57 on 19th Street, Al Quoz. While the festival hopes you’ll clear your plate, don’t forget to clear your calendar for September 20, 2025.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubaicakepicnic (@dubaicakepicnic)

The festival takes place indoors, so don’t worry; the cakes on display won’t melt before you have a chance to see them. and enjoy.

What to expect at the Dubai Cake Picnic?

Dubai Cake Picnic is not just a cake festival. Organisers say it’s so much more. It’s a festival-meet-social-gathering. And it will surely bring together all the sweet tooths in the city, all seeking a delicious day out.

In the air-conditioned space, expect displays of beautiful creations, and it’s not all for show.

Foodies and cake lovers attending can even enjoy as many samples as their heart desires. And of course, there will be multiple cake options available, from light and fruity to sweet and decadent. You can expect good ol’ classic flavours but also bold new creations.

For adults, it will be Dhs200, and if you are coming with the whole family, it’s Dhs50 for kids.

Besides stuffing your belly with cake, you can enjoy refreshing drinks, all in a lively atmosphere. Expect music, mingling and great conversations over cake.

Want more?

If you don’t have the self-control to actually snap up photos of the cake before you dig in, don’t worry. The whole space is built for the ‘Gram or TikTok, so you can go as snap-happy as you want.

Finally, you can also enjoy freebies and giveaways to take back home with you.

If you’re a baker yourself, you can bring your own masterpiece to the festival and have hundreds of tasters try your cake. All you need to do is sign up here, and on the day bring your cake, a cake cutter, a server and a picnic blanket. To participate, it’s Dhs100.

For more information, or to buy tickets, visit dubaicakepicnic.com

@dubaicakepicnic

Images: Getty Images

(Photos used for illustrative purposes)