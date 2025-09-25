Nature’s got ROI in Dubai real estate, and wellness communities are quietly outperforming

Green is the new gold in Dubai real estate. If you’re looking to boost your rental income, by as much as 40 per cent, it’s time to think beyond glass towers and the glitz and glam. Nature-led, wellness-focused communities are leading the charge, attracting both long-term tenants and capital appreciation at rates traditional neighbourhoods can’t match.

Buyers want more than just location

According to experts, buyers and renters alike are prioritising liveability, stability, and energy efficiency over pure location. “The more greenery you have in the community, the more capital appreciation and rental returns you get,” says Manpreet Kaur, CEO of Kirpa Properties. It’s no longer just about owning property, it’s about investing in a lifestyle.

The data doesn’t lie

And the data backs it up. Villas in green communities saw values rise by 31.6 per cent, apartments by 23.6 per cent, and transaction volumes surged 55 per cent in the first half of 2025, according to Springfield Properties. Demand for wellness-led homes has jumped 30 per cent year-on-year, with average yields for master-planned villa communities hitting 5–6 per cent.

Developers are following the shift

Developers are taking note. New projects like Ghaf Woods by Majid Al Futtaim, The Wilds by Aldar, and Nad Al Sheba Gardens are rethinking what it means to live well, with green belts, shaded paths, and parks as the heart of the design – thoughtfully.

Communities designed with intention

In a market that has matured fast, families are choosing intention over icon status. “Dubai’s most sought-after communities today are defined by how people live, not just where,” says Farooq Syed, CEO of Springfield Properties. The result? Homes that feel better, and perform better, too.

Image: Emaar website