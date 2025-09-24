Tattu Sky Pool might just be the highest infinity pool in the world and it’s opening soon

There’s a new reason to look up in Dubai, and it’s 310 metres high. Tattu Sky Pool is getting ready to open on level 76 of Ciel Dubai Marina, and once it’s fully operational, it could officially become the highest infinity pool in the world, overtaking the current record-holder at 294 metres. The views? Full city. The vibe? All-day poolside with a Japanese menu and space for 50 on the deck. It’s part of Tattu Dubai, the first international outpost of the UK-born restaurant brand, and it’s going big; three levels, a rooftop lounge, and a hotel that’s also set to break records when it opens this year.

How high are we talking?

Tattu Sky Pool is perched on Level 76 of Ciel Dubai Marina, part of a huge new hotel that will soon take its own crown as the tallest hotel in the world (standing at 377 metres). For now, it’s all eyes on the pool, which beats the previous record (294 metres).

Inside Tattu Dubai

Level 74: The main Tattu Restaurant and Bar

Level 76: Tattu Sky Pool, with 50 luxe daybeds and a Japanese fusion menu

Level 81: Tattu Sky Lounge & Terrace, a fully air-conditioned 360° rooftop with afternoon teas, sunset cocktails, and a club-style night scene

The hotel behind it all

Ciel Dubai Marina, opening later this year, comes with 1,004 rooms spread across 82 floors. It’s part of IHG’s Vignette Collection, and comes with a 61st-floor spa, a 24-hour gym, and a free ride to Soluna Beach Club on the Palm. Rooms start from Dhs2,328, with bookings available from November 15.

Key dates to know

Tattu Dubai’s soft launch kicks off on September 29, with an exclusive 50% offer for those who sign up during the preview period. The full opening follows shortly after, with the pool expected to be ready just in time for rooftop season.

Images: Tattu Sky Pool website