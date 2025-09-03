Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty just closed the most expensive secondary villa sale of the year

Property in Dubai is something most (if not all) of us are talking about at the moment, and the city’s luxury real estate market is booming. You’ll often read stories of record-breaking deals, but Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty has cemented its position at the very top. The Dubai real estate firm just announced it closed a property deal on the most expensive secondary villa sale on Palm Jumeirah this year for a staggering Dhs160 million.

The sale also marked the second-highest sale on a per square foot basis this year, at Dhs14,679.39 per square feet.

The property in question is a villa developed by acclaimed property developer 25 Degrees. It is set across a built-up area of 10,900 square feet and comprises multiple living spaces, six expansive bedroom suites, a private cinema, and a rear pool deck with a direct view of the Atlantis the Royal Resort and Residences.

As for its aesthetics? It masterfully blends contemporary architecture and refined interior detailing.

The sale was exclusively managed by Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty, with Leigh Borg, Executive Partner, representing the seller, and Filippo Tavernaro, Senior Global Property Consultant, acting on behalf of the buyer.

Speaking on the sale, Borg stated, “Every aspect of the property was executed at the highest level, and with the calibre of clients that Palm Jumeirah attracts, homes like this don’t stay on the market for very long.”

Added to the statement, Tavernaro said, “Transactions like this are made possible thanks to the strength of the network and the global platform we have. It is also a testament to the quality of the homes available. The price tag is no bar for buyers when the property ticks all the boxes.”

Other landmark sales executed by Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty included the Jumeirah Bay Island villa that remains the most expensive home sold this year. Other locations included transactions in Emirates Hills and Dubai Hills Estate.

And more huge record-breaking sales are yet to come.

David von Rosen, Co-founder of 25 Degrees said that the sale was ‘a clear sign of the strength and maturity of Dubai’s top-end property market.’ He added that many more exciting projects are underway.

The firm had already purchased a 90,000-square-foot plot of undeveloped land on Palm Jumeirah back in June 2025 for Dhs365 million. It has partnered with award-winning architect Killa Design to develop a series of prime, custom-built properties on the land. Killa Design is the team behind Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab and the Museum of the Future, to name a few.

Images: Supplied