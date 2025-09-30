From rare dials to wild design sessions, Dubai Watch Week – the world’s coolest watch playground returns

How time flies – pun absolutely intended. Dubai Watch Week is back for its 7th edition, and you guessed it, it will be the most expansive one to date.

The city’s foremost horological event will take place from November 19 to 25, at a brand new venue: Dubai Mall, Burj Park sprawling across more than 200,000 square feet.

What to expect at Dubai Watch Week

This year, Dubai Watch Week welcomes more than 90 brands, a 48% leap from 2023 – proof that the buzz is only getting louder among watchmakers and die-hard horology fans alike.

Expect global launches, headline-brand displays, thought-provoking talks, and the rare chance to rub elbows with watchmakers, collectors, and horology buffs.

At the House of Horology stage, expect candid conversations with industry leaders, creatives, and cultural voices. It all kicks off with an opening keynote, The Time to Act Is Now – A Note to the Watch Industry, featuring Jean-Frédéric Dufour, CEO of Rolex, and Abdul Hamied Seddiqi, Chairman of Seddiqi Holding.

Other standout sessions include the first-ever CEO Roundtable: Horology Edition, where Georges Kern (Breitling), Ilaria Resta (Audemars Piguet), Karl-Friedrich Scheufele (Chopard), and Julien Tornare (Zenith) will share their visions for the future of watchmaking.

And don’t miss When Labubu Beats the Birkin: Luxury in the Age of Hype for a sharp look at how algorithms and virality shape desire and challenge legacy. Leading the discussion: Richard Benc of Fears Watch Company, George Bamford of Bamford Watch Department, and Misha Daud, co-founder of the luxury collectibles platform UNXD.

Besides these gripping sessions, Audemars Piguet returns to Dubai Watch Week engaging in dialogue with Dubai Future Foundation to explore how collaboration can spark bold innovation in watchmaking.

