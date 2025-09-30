From rare dials to wild design sessions, Dubai Watch Week – the world’s coolest watch playground returns

How time flies – pun absolutely intended. Dubai Watch Week is back for its 7th edition, and you guessed it, it will be the most expansive one to date.

The city’s foremost horological event will take place from November 19 to 25, at a brand new venue: Dubai Mall, Burj Park sprawling across more than 200,000 square feet.

What to expect at Dubai Watch Week

 

This year, Dubai Watch Week welcomes more than 90 brands, a 48% leap from 2023 – proof that the buzz is only getting louder among watchmakers and die-hard horology fans alike.

Expect global launches, headline-brand displays, thought-provoking talks, and the rare chance to rub elbows with watchmakers, collectors, and horology buffs.

At the House of Horology stage, expect candid conversations with industry leaders, creatives, and cultural voices. It all kicks off with an opening keynote, The Time to Act Is Now – A Note to the Watch Industry, featuring Jean-Frédéric Dufour, CEO of Rolex, and Abdul Hamied Seddiqi, Chairman of Seddiqi Holding.

Other standout sessions include the first-ever CEO Roundtable: Horology Edition, where Georges Kern (Breitling), Ilaria Resta (Audemars Piguet), Karl-Friedrich Scheufele (Chopard), and Julien Tornare (Zenith) will share their visions for the future of watchmaking.

 

And don’t miss When Labubu Beats the Birkin: Luxury in the Age of Hype for a sharp look at how algorithms and virality shape desire and challenge legacy. Leading the discussion: Richard Benc of Fears Watch Company, George Bamford of Bamford Watch Department, and Misha Daud, co-founder of the luxury collectibles platform UNXD.

Besides these gripping sessions, Audemars Piguet returns to Dubai Watch Week engaging in dialogue with Dubai Future Foundation to explore how collaboration can spark bold innovation in watchmaking.

More to explore

Dubai Watch Week will also host the world-premiere screening of Man of the Hour – a brand-new series exploring the lives of watch-industry legends, presented by noted watch journalist, Wei Koh.

At the Collector’s Lounge, watch enthusiasts can immerse themselves in the finer details of horology and luxury. Expect specially curated sessions and a showcase of Ahmed Seddiqi’s exclusive 75th-anniversary limited editions.

bangalore watch co

If you want to witness pure artistry, there are interactive, hands-on experiences from Lume painting, Gerald Charles’ Métiers d’Art experience – where guests will try their hand at traditional dial hand-hammering, and with Bangalore Watch Company’s masterclass on Meteorites, you will be offered the rare chance to handle celestial rocks and uncover their natural Widmanstätten patterns (pictured above).

Additionally, Van Cleef & Arpels and L’ÉCOLE by Van Cleef & Arpels will host curated educational experiences. Hermès will also host a full day of masterclasses exclusive to the event.

Fancy a keepsake? Try your hands at the decorative technique of martelé, and take home a 925 silver pendant of their own making, sealed in a beautiful finish of grand feu enamel.

How do I attend?

To register for Dubai Watch Week, head here, and don’t forget to download The Dubai Watch Week App on Android or iOS to stay up to date with the latest.

