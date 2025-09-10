Ah, a Dubai resident’s staple, Ripe Market in the winter season

The summer in Dubai is almost over, the temperature is beginning to cool, the schools are back and the traffic is…trafficking. Another sign that the winter is almost here is that Ripe Market is moving back outdoors and it’s soon.

Ripe Market is Dubai’s beloved market that has quickly become a staple in the things to do in Dubai. Both tourists and residents can be found wandering happily around the stalls at the weekend when it’s open. The market is a shoppers paradise full of small businesses with stalls selling jewellery, clothes, accessories, children’s toys and so much more. You can make a full day of an outing here as there are so many delicious food vendors and activities for children too to keep them entertained. There’s a petting zoo, pony rides, art workshops and so much more so they really won’t be bored for a second.

Ripe Market is officially moving back outdoors from Saturday, October 11, according to their Instagram. You’ll find it at its flagship home, Academy Park, every weekend. The market is open Saturdays from 9am to 9pm and Sundays 9am to 7pm.

During the summer, there are smaller versions of the market to be found in various locations such as Town Square Centre, Gate Avenue DIFC and in true Dubai style it could even be found at a brunch. This year, Ripe Market was found at the Roast by Bubbalicious brunch in the Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi and was a fun option for brunch goers to browse some homegrown brands and possibly bring home a treat or two for themselves or others.

Location: Ripe Market, Academy Park

Dates: Weekends, from October 11. Saturday 9am to 9pm, Sunday 9am to 7pm

Contact: @ripemarket