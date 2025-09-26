Workshops in Dubai are endless, here are some on this weekend if you’re looking for things to do

If you are looking for things to do in Dubai this weekend, sometimes a workshop is a good choice and there are always plenty of them taking place in Dubai. Inspire creativity and get busy with these five that are on this weekend

Figure drawing

The Jam Jar Dubai are known for their fun workshops and this Saturday September 27. Participate in this non-facilitated drawing session, where you will train your hand to sketch the human body to perfection, in the presence of a live model. You’ll need to bring your own pencils and sketchbooks.

Location: The Jam Jar, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai

Dates: Saturday September 27, 6.30pm to 8.30pm

Cost: Dhs110

Contact: @thejamjardubai

Cookie making workshop

This one is for the kids, Novikov Café are hosting an engaging cookie dessert workshops this September, offering children the chance to create their own sweet treat. The workshops, held on Saturday September 27, will offer children aged six to twelve a fun opportunity to decorate cookies. They can choose from a variety of fresh chopped fruits, melted chocolate and colourful sprinkles to add to the cookies.

Location: Dubai Mall, Second Floor, Fashion Avenue

Dates: Saturday September 27, 10am to 12pm

Cost: Free

Contact: +971-4 320 0209

Trinket tray workshop

Create a beautiful trinket tray decorated with dried pressed flowers and other ornaments in resin as a home accessory or gift it to your loved ones. In this workshop participants will learn the technique of resin mixing and pouring, along side the technical aspects of resin while customizing their own piece using real dried flowers of their choice. All materials are provided. Book here.

Location: The Dubai Workshop, Al Wasl

Dates: Saturday September 27, 3pm to 4.30pm

Cost: Dhs315

Contact: @theworkshopdubai

Cake decorating workshop

Rise Bakehouse, the cute artisanal bakehouse space in Al Quoz is the perfect place for a wholesome, sweet (quite literally) workshop. This Saturday, learn how to decorate cakes and then devour them, perfect.

Location: Rise Bakehouse, Al Quoz

Dates: Saturday September 27, 10.30am to 11.45am

Cost: Dhs230 excluding VAT and service fees

Contact: @risebakehouse

Sushi making workshop

Dip Dash, Dubai’s much loved pan Asian vegetarian gem is hosting a hands-on sushi making workshop at Social Distrikt, Dubai Mall Fountain Views on Sunday, September 28 and it’s open to all ages.

Known for putting a playful, plant-based spin on Asian classics, Dip Dash is inviting guests to roll up their sleeves and discover the joy of sushi making from scratch. The interactive class will take participants step by step through the process of crafting two different vegetarian or vegan sushi rolls, made with crisp veggies, bold fillings and perfectly seasoned sushi rice. No experience is needed, just bring your curiosity and appetite.

Once the rolls are ready, you can tuck into your creations on the spot or pack them up to share later. And because the fun doesn’t stop at the workshop, every participant will also receive a goodie bag complete with a special dips, sushi rolling mat and chopsticks making it the perfect gift for recreating the experience at home.

Location: Social Distrikt, Dubai Mall Fountain Views

Dates: Sunday, September 28. Session 1: 12.30pm to 2pm | Session 2: 2.30pm to 4.30pm

Cost: Dhs189 per person (includes all materials + goodie bag)