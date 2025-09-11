Sponsored: With daily breakfast and redeemable resort credit included, make weekends memorable at Anantara World Islands

If you’re dreaming of a Dubai staycation with a difference, then Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort needs to be top of your bucket list. This tropical island escape is found just a 20 minute boat ride from the mainland, and invites guests to discover a wealth of lovely resort experiences, from bamboo villas with private pools, to chic seaside restaurants, and pampering spa treatments.

And while summer may be fading into the distance, you can still enjoy a superb staycation deal at the resort – even with the weather cooling down. As a UAE or GCC resident, you can avail up to 35% off rooms, suites and villas. Whether you’re enjoying the elevated comforts of a private pool villa that opens to its own stretch of sand, or waking up with captivating ocean views from a spacious suite, you can enjoy a fabulous staycation for less.

Once you’re all checked-in to your serene island sanctuary, there’s plenty to enjoy. Each day of your stay you’ll begin with a bountiful breakfast at the ornate Qamar, plus take advantage of a daily resort credit of Dhs750. Redeem it on a sun-soaked lunch or beachfront evening meal at Helios, additional dining at regionally-inspired Qamar, or relaxed bites at Luna. Or save your credit for pampering spa treatments, designed to elevate your wellbeing. Nourish the body and mind with curated treatments that meld you into sensory bliss, all while listening to the gently lapping sounds of the sea.

Those booking the top-tier beach pool villas, available as one-, two- and four-bedroom options, will enjoy an additional complimentary treatment, as a 60-minute full body massage is included, designed to ensure you leave feeling totally rejuvenated.

This is one staycation deal you won’t want to miss out on.

Where: Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort

Rates: From Dhs1,300

Book: anantara.com