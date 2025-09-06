Sponsored: Weekdays Dhs200, weekends Dhs250 – every dirham back on food & drinks at this Balearic-chic Palm spot

If your idea of the perfect September day involves sunshine, skyline views, and long, lazy lunches by the water, Tagomago has just given you every excuse to make it happen. All month long, the Palm Jumeirah favourite is running Redeemable Pool Days: pay to access the pool and redeem the full amount on food and beverages. That’s Dhs200 per person on weekdays and Dhs250 per person on weekends, essentially a sun-drenched credit you can spend on Mediterranean plates and cooling sips without watching the clock.

Set to a Balearic soundtrack with that chic-but-relaxed island feel, Tagomago leans into the good life from pool opening at 10am until sunset. Make a day of it with crisp salads, seafood, croquetas and grilled specials, then keep things refreshingly simple with a spritz, a Spanish-style sangria, or your go-to cooler. Service is designed for lingering: graze, dip, repeat, and slide effortlessly into golden hour before moving inside for dinner, the restaurant runs from 12pm until 1am, so there’s no need to rush.

The value proposition is as straightforward as it is tempting: your entry becomes your F&B budget. Planning a mid-week escape? Dhs200 comfortably covers light bites and a couple of drinks. Saving it for a Saturday? Dhs250 puts you on track for a long lunch, shared plates and round-two refreshments. Tagomago’s waterfront setting does the rest, sun, sea and that just-far-enough-from-the-city feeling.

A few things to know before you go. Tagomago is 16+, so the vibe stays grown-up and unhurried. Sunbeds are limited at peak times, so advance booking is strongly recommended, and arriving on the earlier side will maximise both sunshine and your spend. If you’re the plan-ahead friend, pick your day, lock your spot, and tell the group to bring sunscreen and an appetite.

Ready for one last summer-style splash? Make September count where it matters: by the pool, on the plate, and in your glass—fully redeemable.

When: Daily in September; pool 10am to sunset; restaurant 12pm to 1am

Where: Tagomago, Palm Jumeirah

Offer: Redeemable Pool Days – Dhs200 (Mon to Thurs), Dhs250 (Fri to Sun), fully redeemable on F&B

Book: Reserve in advance to secure sunbeds and prime spots