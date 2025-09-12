Abu Dhabi’s Harry Potter brunch returns to Dusit Thani for one magical day

The Harry Potter films ended 14 years ago, but the magic is far from fading – no matter what the muggles say. And Abu Dhabi is keeping the magic going with many Harry Potter-themed events and exhibitions, and now there’s an enchanting brunch to add to your list.

Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi is bringing back its Harry Potter Brunch to the capital for one day only on September 28, 2025. The spellbinding brunch will take place at Skydome in the hotel from 12.30pm to 4pm. Prices start from Dhs265 per person.

Want to tuck in with other fans? Get those bookings in, because this is a popular one.

What to expect from the Harry Potter Brunch?

Prepare to indulge in a spread of dishes and themed delights, each inspired by the legendary Hogwarts houses: Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin. It’s all prepared from live stations, which only add to the fun-filled afternoon.

The enchanting brunch will also feature some cool immersive decor that will bring the Harry Potter series to life. Expect interactive entertainment, costumes, and plenty of fun photo opportunities that you’re sure to frame when you get home.

Here’s how it all went down the last time the brunch was hosted

How much will it cost? For Dhs265 you can enjoy the brunch with soft drinks, and if you want house drinks, it will be Dhs395. If you’ve passed on the Potter love to the little ones, it’s Dhs90 for kids ages seven to 12, and under sixes can dine for free.