It was a tantalising Tuesday at Teatro for guests and What’s On readers…

On Tuesday September 23 What’s On hosted the first Chef’s Table at Teatro, Park Rotana. Guests were welcomed with specially crafted Teatro Martini’s and Kir Royale’s that set the mood for the evening. Once seated, chefs Vincenzo Viti and Anbu Narayanan introduced the menu, sharing the stories and inspiration behind each course.

For Vincenzo, from Altamura in southern Italy, his upbringing and extensive experience in Michelin-starred restaurants and luxury hotels continues to influence every dish he creates. Anbu brought more than 15 years of international experience, but it was his love of creativity and his instinct for transforming simple ingredients into something extraordinary that shone through. Throughout the evening, laughter and the soft clink of glasses filled the restaurant. The chefs kept the room buzzing as they quizzed diners eager to guess the secret ingredients, weaving in personal stories and the inspiration that shaped each dish.

What did the chefs cook up?

The menu began with a delicate amuse bouche before moving into amberjack sashimi lifted by plum, ginger, and eucalyptus. Then came the signature Scallop cappuccino, playful under its veil of coffee foam and liquorice. Handmade oxtail agnolotti followed, laced with aged Parmesan and truffle. The star was the beef “royale,” slow-cooked and wrapped in saffron and ossobuco sauce. To end, The Farmer’s Breakfast with persimmons, vanilla, and olive oil, before petit fours of hazelnut praline, pistachio financier, madeleines, and chocolate tabs added the perfect finishing touch. The waiters served each dish with precision, they looked almost too good to eat, and when it did hit the palate, it tasted even better. Each of the five courses was thoughtfully paired with wine, elevating the flavours and the experience. The night was Teatro at its best: inventive, intimate, and unforgettable.

To experience this unforgettable evening of fine dining, book a table at Teatro, Park Rotana Abu Dhabi at (02) 657 3317 or email Teatro.park@rotana.com.