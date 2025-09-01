Your Emirates ID is one of the most important documents in the UAE

It’s your official proof of identity and residency, and you’ll need it for almost everything, from government services to healthcare. If you’ve applied for a new ID, or you’re renewing or replacing an old one, here’s how to easily track your Emirates ID status online.

Step 1: Go to the official ICP website

Head to the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) website.

Step 2: Enter your details

First-time applicants: Use your Application Number (PRAN). You’ll find this on the copy of your Emirates ID application form.

Renewal or replacement: Use your current ID number.

Once you enter the details, you’ll see the latest update on your application.

Emirates ID registration form

Since 2023, ICP has been giving applicants a new registration form. This form is super handy because:

You can track your ID status.

You can reschedule your fingerprint or biometric scan appointment.

It includes a QR code you can scan for updates.

So, if you apply through a typing centre or directly, keep this form safe.

Get a digital Emirates ID

If your ID is still being processed, expired, lost, or damaged – don’t worry. You can use a digital one in the meantime.

Here’s how:

Add your digital ID to Apple Wallet using the UAEICP app.

Or access it via UAE Pass, the UAE’s national digital identity system.

Why the Emirates ID matters

The ID isn’t just for proving who you are – it has a lot of practical uses in daily life. For example:

Your medical insurance card.

It’s essential for almost all government services.

Travelling back into the UAE.

On the back of the card is an electronic chip, which stores around 20 details about you, including your job, marital status, sponsor, and biometric data.

Image: What’s On Archive