Jumeirah Bay Island is now Dubai’s most expensive neighbourhood for ultra-luxury living

In a city that thrives on the spotlight, privacy has become the ultimate luxury. And on Jumeirah Bay Island, it’s the currency everything else is built around. Secluded, exclusive, and barely visible from the mainland, this man-made island off the coast of Jumeirah has quietly become home to some of the most sought-after real estate in Dubai. With skyline views in one direction and open sea in the other, it’s where you go when you want the lifestyle, but none of the hustle and bustle. Think floating villas, sky-high rooftops, private marinas, and neighbours who love their peace more than the spotlight.

The price of privacy

Jumeirah Bay Island has officially topped the list as Dubai’s most expensive neighbourhood, with property prices averaging Dhs13,068 per square foot. That’s nearly double the next highest areas, like Jumeirah Second and Umm Al Sheif. So what makes it so in demand? A mix of exclusivity, open water views, and the kind of lifestyle you can’t easily replicate.

The billionaire island

Known as Billionaire’s Island, Jumeirah Bay is a man-made seahorse-shaped island connected to Jumeirah by a 300-metre bridge. Home to the Bvlgari Resort and its private beach club, yacht marina, and Michelin-starred restaurants, it’s built for residents who value privacy, views, and space. Think multi-level sky villas, floating mansions, and Gulf views from every angle.

Who’s buying

The crowd here is mostly high-net-worth individuals who want both a smart investment and a lifestyle move. Buyers are drawn in by the security, turnkey homes, marina access, and proximity to Downtown and DIFC. As new waterfront developments remain years away, limited availability on Jumeirah Bay is pushing prices higher.

Why Jumeirah Bay Island commands top prices

Limited supply: Few ready-to-move-in luxury waterfront homes keep demand high.

Few ready-to-move-in luxury waterfront homes keep demand high. Hassle-free living: Turnkey properties with all amenities attract buyers seeking convenience.

Turnkey properties with all amenities attract buyers seeking convenience. Lifestyle appeal: Private beaches, exclusive dining, wellness centres and marina access.

Private beaches, exclusive dining, wellness centres and marina access. Close to business: Quick links to Downtown Dubai and DIFC add value.

Quick links to Downtown Dubai and DIFC add value. Privacy and security: Gated community with top-notch security draws high-profile residents.

Gated community with top-notch security draws high-profile residents. Solid investment: Dubai’s strong economy and policies support long-term growth.

Dubai’s strong economy and policies support long-term growth. High demand, low supply: New waterfront projects are years away, making Jumeirah Bay the prime choice now.

Dubai’s luxury boom

Luxury areas like Palm Jumeirah, Emirates Hills, and Bluewaters are holding strong, but Jumeirah Bay leads the way thanks to its mix of lifestyle appeal and long-term value. With a 24% price jump in the first half of 2025 alone, it’s clear that it’s a property hotspot and a power move.

Images: Meraas website