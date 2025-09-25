Sponsored: From family-friendly Sunday lunches to alfresco suppers and Oktoberfest events

If you’re looking for some fun in the sun this season, look no further than Kai Beach. Unrolling on one of the world’s finest beaches, this chilled-out alfresco spot is the perfect destination for sun-soaked days and special moments with loved ones.

As the cooler weather returns, the boho-chic beach club on Saadiyat Island unveils a whole host of new experiences all ages will love, from beach days to family lunches, sunset suppers and special events.

Here’s what’s on at Kai Beach this season.

A wunderbar Oktoberfest

Celebrate Oktoberfest at the beach with a weekend of special events. From Friday October 3 until Sunday October 5, a three-hour package of beverages, street food bites and tunes from a live DJ is Dhs205 from 6pm to 9pm.

Daycation Fridays

Whether you’re working from the beach or winding into the weekend early, Kai Beach is the place to head for a fabulous Friday. Relax and work on your tan for Dhs200, which grants you beach access from 7am to sunset, unlimited tea, coffee and water, plus lunch. A bonus for those working from shore, seamless Wi-Fi is offered across the beach club.

BBQ Thursdays

Thursday is the new Saturday at Kai Beach, with their new mid-week deal. Feast on delectable delights straight from the sizzling BBQ, like slow-braised beef with homemade glaze, Australian beef tenderloin, tikka-marinated chicken thighs, Australian lamb rack, grilled Gulf prawns, and seabass. It’s available every Thursday from 12pm to 4pm, including beach access, for Dhs200.

Kai’s Family Table

Sundays are for family fun, with a new brunch, themed Sunshine, Lemonade & Laughter. The event promises a lemonade bar, delicious menu of Mediterranean flavours, and free-flowing drinks. Graze on hummus and fattoush, mussels, prawns, lamb rack, beef tenderloin, chicken shish tawook and lemon-infused desserts while soaking up the sunshine. Packages from 12.30pm to 4pm are Dhs250 with soft drinks, Dhs300 with house drinks and Dhs125 for children aged six to 12.

Sunset Supper

From Thursday to Sunday between 5.30pm and 9pm, evenings at Kai Beach mean live DJs and a la carte dishes designed to be enjoyed with your nearest and dearest. Catch up over a sunset dinner, sharing dishes like spicy shrimp tacos with cilantro lime slaw, beef cheek bao with sriracha dip, and flatbreads topped with burrata and basil.

Where: Kai Beach, Saadiyat Island

Book: kaibeachsaadiyat.com/offers