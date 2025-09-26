SPONSORED:Why women in the UAE need to rethink heart health

Most women worry about breast cancer when they think about their health risks. But a surprising fact is that heart disease is actually the leading cause of death for women, both globally and in the UAE. The challenge isn’t just the numbers, it’s awareness.

Many women are still in the dark about their heart health. Research shows that only one in four know that high blood pressure is more dangerous for women than for men. Less than one in five realise pregnancy can increase long-term heart disease risk. Over 75% don’t know that women often experience different heart attack symptoms. Also, more than half haven’t spoken to a doctor about their heart health in the past year. Finally, women’s symptoms of a heart attack often look very different.

What a heart attack can look like in women:

Fatigue or unusual tiredness

Shortness of breath

Nausea or vomiting

Jaw, neck, or back pain

Dizziness or light-headedness

Excessive sweating

Women also face unique risks. Pregnancy complications such as preeclampsia or gestational diabetes can double long-term heart disease risk. Menopause, PCOS, and endometriosis increase vulnerability, and even high blood pressure, which is more dangerous for women than men, often goes unnoticed until it’s too late. Prevention starts with small steps that make a big difference.

Move more – Just 150 minutes of moderate exercise each week helps control blood pressure, improve cholesterol, and support weight management.

Eat smart – A Mediterranean-style diet rich in vegetables, fruits, nuts, fish, and healthy fats, combined with reducing processed foods and sugary drinks, protects heart health.

Health check-ins – Regular health checks to monitor blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar are essential, and discussing any family history or pregnancy complications with a doctor helps guide screening and care.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s Women’s Heart Health Clinic

At Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi heart care is prioritised and for women, the female-led and female-focused program offers comprehensive care including risk assessment, diagnosis, and preventative education. Patients have access to advanced diagnostics such as echocardiography, stress echo, PET CT, angiography, and cardiac MRI.

The clinic also provides treatment services including cardiac rehabilitation, lifestyle coaching, interventional procedures, surgery, and nutritional support. It supports women with risk factors such as high blood pressure, pregnancy-related conditions, or menopause, as well as those experiencing symptoms of heart disease, coronary artery disease, microvascular disease, spontaneous coronary dissection, or post-pregnancy cardiovascular concerns. By addressing gender-specific risks, the clinic empowers women to take control of their heart health and supports early detection and personalized treatment.

Your heart deserves the same attention as any other part of your health. Find out more at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi.

Images: Supplied