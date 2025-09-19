Liwa International Festival brings dune racing, family fun, and date palm traditions together

Liwa is gearing up for one of the country’s biggest winter festivals. The Liwa International Festival 2026 will take over the desert from December 12, 2025, to January 3, 2026, bringing with it roaring engines, cultural showcases, and plenty of family fun.

Staged against the backdrop of Tal Moreeb, one of the tallest dunes in the UAE, the festival has become a staple on the calendar for motorsport fans, adventurers, and desert campers. Expect high-octane speed races, drift shows, and dune driving challenges, with competitors flying in from around the world to test their skills.

Liwa Village will be the cultural heart of the festival, with markets, traditional crafts, and Emirati heritage displays. Families can look forward to workshops, kids’ activities, and live entertainment, while food stalls and restaurants will serve everything from local dishes to global favourites.

Under the patronage of Hamdan bin Zayed, Liwa International Festival 2026 (LIWA 2026), organised by @dctabudhabi in cooperation with @liwaClub, @DRMunicipality, @themiralgroup and other partners, will take place from 12 December 2025 to 3 January 2026 in Al Dhafra Region. pic.twitter.com/OlmFs2ISc4 — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) September 18, 2025

Spread across 23 days, the festival is organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, alongside Liwa Sports Club, Al Dhafra Municipality, and other partners. It’s designed to draw everyone from motorsport enthusiasts to curious travellers looking for a taste of desert life.

Why dates matter in Liwa

Liwa is home to thousands of date palms, making dates central to its culture and identity.

Dates have long sustained desert communities with their natural sugars and nutrients.

They’re a symbol of Emirati hospitality, often served with coffee to welcome guests.

Today, dates are enjoyed fresh, in desserts, or turned into syrups, pastes, and other products.

Images: Supplied