Slow down and connect with nature…

Sharjah’s about to get wild – literally. Shurooq will soon open the gates to a new safari resort in Sharjah where you can wake up to roaming wildlife, sleep in luxe lodges, and swap city views for a real-life adventure (all without leaving the UAE).

We’re talking about LUX Al Bridi, a property that was announced back in 2024. And we’ve received an update that it will open in the last quarter of 2026.

3 of 12

The property is a concept by Shurooq, known for its unique glamping spots and they know how to deliver a memorable staycation.

Another concept by the Sharjah development group that is set to open their doors around the same time is now LUX Khorfakkan (previously, LUX Al Jabal Resort.) Located in the picturesque landscape of Khorfakkan on the East Coast, it’s another great staycation spot for those accepting the invitation to experience Mother Nature.

Here’s what we know about the two properties so far

LUX Al Bridi Resort

LUX Al Bridi Resort is set to be a five-star resort located in the Al Dhaid region adjacent to Sharjah Safari – the largest safari park outside the African continent.

The resort will feature 35 refined tented retreats, ranging from one to three bedrooms. All of the tents will overlook the wildlife sanctuary and will include amenities and facilities for a comfortable stay.

The Al Bridi Nature Reserve consist of two parts: a 40-hectare recreation of carefully selected African Rift Valley highlights and a 650-hectare safari adventure. It will feature the largest collection of African herbivores in the world, including some 45 subspecies of antelope.

Want a closer look at the Sharjah Safari Park’s wild dwellers? You will be able to observe them in the wild from the Animal Observation Deck. Sounds like the perfect spot to photograph the Big Five of Africa: the rhino, buffalo, elephant, lion, and leopard.

Besides this, the official website states there will be an outdoor pool, a kids’ club, a soul-restoring LUX Me Spa, and, of course, restaurants and cafes offering plant-based meals, plus opportunities to ‘dine in the wild’.

Worried about the harm the resort will do to nature? Don’t worry, all the facilities have been developed keeping in mind sustainability and the environment, striking the perfect balance between wilderness, conservation, care, and luxury. It has partnered with the Environment and Protected Areas Authority, which oversees the care and conservation of the animals. Guests can go on a safari in the reserve and partake in conservation initiatives. For children joining, they will learn about the African wildlife and the importance of preserving it.

luxresorts.com

LUX Khorfakkan (previously, LUX Al Jabal Resort)

This luxurious but eco-friendly resort will feature 45 cabins (one-bedroom or two-bedroom) with a design that blends local heritage with the natural surroundings.

Guests will be able to enjoy a wealth of facilities and services, alongside diverse leisure activities.

You can enjoy a clifftop restaurant located on the sheer hillside, offering views as far as the eye can see. Just imagine what those sunset and sunrise views will look like.

We can expect an outdoor infinity pool, but if the call of the ocean is too strong, there’s jet-skiing, kayaking, parasailing or diving. Of course, if you just want to relax, you can pick a spot on the beach and soak in those rays and the views.

And speaking of relaxing, LUX Khorfakkan places a huge emphasis on wellbeing, so you can expect a stunning spa that will melt all your worries away.

More importantly, according to LUX, all elements will be connected with pedestrian routes, minimising the interruption from the outside world. Pure bliss.

Stay tuned to whatson.ae for the latest news on these resorts, but for now, all we can say is, ‘We can’t wait to check in!’

luxresorts.com

Images: Shurooq