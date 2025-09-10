Sponsored: It’s a night not to be missed

After its highly anticipated opening in Dubai last year, Maison Revka has made waves in Dubai, offering a luxurious dining and poolside experience to those who visit. Located at Delano Dubai, Bluewaters Island, it provides a serene atmosphere for those who want to take a moment to relax.

The venue is turning up the allure this September with a brand-new after-dark experience that blends French elegance with Russian mystique. On Sunday, September 21, from 6pm to 10pm, the much-loved Bluewaters hotspot invites guests to dive into its night swim, a nocturnal, immersive event designed to ignite the senses of those who attend.

Think of it as a soirée beneath the stars, where water, music, and light intertwine to create something truly spellbinding. The venue’s signature French sophistication is elevated with dramatic Russian-inspired touches, from ethereal lighting to lush floral displays, setting the stage for a night that feels both poetic and mysterious. The live DJ and entertainment complete the atmosphere, ensuring the energy is as enchanting as the surroundings.

Whether you’re gathering with friends or looking for a one-of-a-kind Sunday night out, the night swim experience promises to deliver a glamorous escape from the ordinary. Sink into a plush sunbed for Dhs300, fully redeemable on food and drinks, or go all in with a luxe cabana for Dhs1,500, also redeemable. With Maison Revka’s decadent menu and expertly crafted cocktails, you’ll be spoiled for choice while soaking in the ambience.

Maison Revka has become known for its elegant dining experiences and sophisticated parties, and the night swim looks set to be another unmissable addition to the city’s nightlife calendar. It’s stylish, it’s sensory, and it’s shaping up to be one of September’s most talked-about evenings.

Mark your calendar, rally your crew, and prepare to dive into the magic.

Location: Delano Dubai, Bluewaters Island

Date: Sunday September 21, 6pm to 10pm

Contact: Book here contact@maisonrevka-dubai.com @maisonrevka_dubai