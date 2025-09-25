Looking to elevate your business lunch? Take meetings to one of Business Bay’s most stylish addresses with business lunch at Maison Dali.

Whether it’s a daytime meeting, impressing clients, or a creative break to refuel out of the office, Maison Dali is a polished and imaginative setting for business lunches. Served up every day through the week from midday until 3pm, this is where art, atmosphere and cuisine converge in sophisticated style, right in the heart of the city.

The vibe is upscale yet approachable, making it suitable for formal business discussions without feeling overly stiff. A setting that’s quiet enough for conversation, but vibrant enough to feel like more than just a work lunch – it’s an all-box-ticking spot for daytime dining.

This modern brasserie is both style and substance, with acclaimed chef Tristin Farmer presenting an elevated lunchtime menu where Mediterranean-Japanese flair and immersive tableside experiences unfold.