Make plans around the chic new business lunch at Maison Dali
Sponsored: A stylish setting and innovative menu set the tone for business meetings, mid-week get-togethers and office escapism
Looking to elevate your business lunch? Take meetings to one of Business Bay’s most stylish addresses with business lunch at Maison Dali.
Whether it’s a daytime meeting, impressing clients, or a creative break to refuel out of the office, Maison Dali is a polished and imaginative setting for business lunches. Served up every day through the week from midday until 3pm, this is where art, atmosphere and cuisine converge in sophisticated style, right in the heart of the city.
The vibe is upscale yet approachable, making it suitable for formal business discussions without feeling overly stiff. A setting that’s quiet enough for conversation, but vibrant enough to feel like more than just a work lunch – it’s an all-box-ticking spot for daytime dining.
This modern brasserie is both style and substance, with acclaimed chef Tristin Farmer presenting an elevated lunchtime menu where Mediterranean-Japanese flair and immersive tableside experiences unfold.
Starter options are flavourful and inventive: think pumpkin bravas topped with creme fraiche, seabream carpaccio laced with apricot and fennel, or veal and endive salad. For the main event, choices include ginger miso cod with yuzu, lamb rump with chili ragu and chicken kiev with Tokyo turnip.
Add a sweet ending and opt for one of the must-try desserts, like sticky toffee pudding, dark chocolate and marshmallow or the standout Basque cheesecake.
Whether you opt for two courses or three, each meal can be perfectly paired with Haiya teas served in whistling teapots and bespoke juice blends poured like fine wine. This is business lunching in style, after all.
What: Business lunch at Maison Dali
When: Monday to Friday, 12pm to 3pm
Price: Dhs130 for two courses, Dhs165 for three courses
Book: maisondalidubai.ae