Sponsored: A brand-new Italian restaurant is coming to Dubai, and it is unlike anything else in the city

At the end of September, MamaBella will open its doors at Kempinski The Boulevard Hotel in Downtown Dubai. The restaurant is a celebration of Italy’s grandmothers, their age-old recipes, and the stories that have been passed down through generations.

What is MamaBella

MamaBella has been designed to feel like a rustic southern Italian village, set right in the middle of Dubai’s glass towers. The concept is all about simplicity, warmth and home-style cooking. The idea comes from Gastronaut Hospitality, the team behind BohoX, Trove, and the upcoming WOOHOO and Ram&Roll.

The Cucina Mamma experience

At the heart of the restaurant is something very special. Every month, a different grandmother from Italy will be flown to Dubai to share the recipes she has spent her life perfecting. These women are described by Chef Alessandro Miceli, the creator of the concept, as “walking cookbooks” who are the original guardians of flavour.

Guests can expect traditional dishes such as handmade pasta, lasagna, culurgiones, seadas, grilled lamb and many more regional specialities. It is a true taste of Italy that stays close to the roots of family cooking.

The food

The menu will focus on regional and seasonal dishes, made with premium ingredients. Expect wild herbs, artisanal cheeses, fresh seafood, premium meats and the unmistakeable flavour of cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil. The food is designed to be deeply personal, emotional and authentic.

The Mamma Studio

At the centre of the restaurant will be the Mamma Studio, a 12-seat communal table. Here, guests will be able to watch, taste and learn directly from the nonnas as they cook. The aim is to create a living archive of Italian culinary heritage, passed on in the most authentic way possible.

The opening

MamaBella will open at the end of September 2025, with details of the first visiting nonna and the full menu to be revealed soon.

Location: MamaBella, Kempinski The Boulevard Hotel, Downtown Dubai

@mamabelladubai