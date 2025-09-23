Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah Golf Estates is coming in 2030

Mandarin Oriental has announced its going to open its third property in Dubai and it’s going to be a new concept for the brand. Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, will be the Group’s first dedicated golf resort with branded residences Opening in 2030, the resort will be within the prestigious Jumeirah Golf Estates, the Next Chapter. It’s not just for golf enthusiasts though, it will also place a strong focus on wellness for both guests and resident owners, creating a sanctuary where space, wellbeing and nature meet.

There will be 121 spacious, beautifully designed rooms and suites along with 97 branded residences ranging from three- to six-bedroom villas, each with its own amenities and private access to a lounge, meeting space, pool and fitness areas.

Of course there will be the signature spa of the brand, The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, with a range of wellness, beauty and massage treatments in immersive facilities set amid natural surroundings. Nearly 5,000 square metres of space will be dedicated to holistic wellbeing, featuring male and female-only pools, an outdoor meditation area, a barber and a salon, alongside three additional swimming pools. Plus a programme of wellness-led experiences across the resort.

As part of the wider Jumeirah Golf Estates, the Next Chapter development, guests and residents of Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah Golf Estates will enjoy access to exceptional leisure amenities. These include world-class golf facilities with an 18-hole championship course, driving range, academy and agronomy programmes, complemented by a golf clubhouse with lobby and membership lounges, a pro shop, sports bar, gym and extensive locker facilities.

In addition, there will even be a dedicated equestrian centre and clubhouse spanning over 7,000 square metres will offer indoor and outdoor arenas, training facilities, stabling, retail and scenic riding trails. For younger guests, the resort itself will feature a fully serviced indoor and outdoor kids’ club and a nursery.

Guests and residents will enjoy a choice of six dining venues, including two restaurants at the golf club and a halfway hut on the course, in addition to Mandarin Oriental’s signature elevated food concepts. The property will also offer extensive meeting and event spaces, including a large ballroom and two outdoor venues, making it an exceptional destination for gatherings.

The brand is already about to open their second property in Dubai this October, Mandarin Oriental Downtown Dubai