MMI’s The Big Taste is back and better than ever, grab this deal quick while it lasts

Wine lovers, this one’s for you… MMI’s The Big Taste is back on September 24 and 25, taking over the stunning Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai. For two unforgettable days, you’ll swirl, sip, and savour wines from across the globe — but here’s the real treat as for the next 24 hours only, you can unlock a buy one, get one free ticket deal. That means double the glasses, double the discoveries, and double the fun — all for half the price. It’s the perfect excuse to grab a friend, partner, or fellow wine enthusiast and dive into Dubai’s biggest celebration of wine and culture.

To claim the offer, simply head to Platinum List and use the code CHEERS1FREE at checkout. But hurry – like the best vintages, this deal won’t last. Once the 24 hours are up, it’s gone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMI Bringing more to life (@mmidubai)

Why you don’t want to miss it

The Big Taste isn’t just Dubai’s largest wine festival – it’s a passport to explore over 600 wines from more than 100 producers spanning 20+ countries. From Italy’s legendary Antinori and South Africa’s award-winning Ken Forrester, to Australia’s boutique favourite Shaw & Smith, this is your opportunity to swirl, sip, and savour some of the finest bottles the world has to offer, all in one place.

But it doesn’t stop at the wine. Expect live music, surprise performances, and an atmosphere buzzing with culture, flavour, and discovery. Whether you’re a seasoned connoisseur or simply curious, The Big Taste promises an immersive experience where every glass tells a story, every pour opens a new horizon, and every moment feels like a celebration.

The details you need

Location: Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai

Dates: Tuesday, September 24 and Wednesday, September 25, 2025, 7.30 to 10.30pm



Tickets: Available now on Platinum List – buy one, get one free for 24 hours only with code CHEERS1FREE