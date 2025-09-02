Sponsored: Trove is changing the way we think about breakfast in Dubai

This colourful cafe in The Dubai Mall invites guests to enjoy a meal that’s more than just food, it’s a ritual. Whether it’s a weekend morning or a weekday start, Trove offers a diverse breakfast menu, full of flavor, culture, and comfort, to suit every taste.

The Trove experience

Breakfast at Trove isn’t just about the food, it’s about the experience. The cafe’s warm, welcoming atmosphere feels like your favourite corner of the city, making every morning spent here relaxed, enjoyable, and memorable. The futuristic, colorful, and stylish setting creates the perfect backdrop for catching up with friends, enjoying a moment to yourself, or simply starting the day on a positive note.

Traditional Turkish breakfast

At the heart of Trove’s breakfast offerings is the Traditional Turkish breakfast. This vibrant spread includes olives, cheeses, tomatoes, cucumber, eggs, simit bread, honey, jams, and more. It’s a feast designed to be shared, combining colors, textures, and flavors for a truly satisfying start to the day.

Middle Eastern breakfast

For a breakfast with warm, comforting spices, try the Middle Eastern Breakfast. Packed with soulful flavours and hearty dishes, it’s the perfect choice for anyone looking for a rich and traditional start to their morning.

Modern breakfast options

If you prefer something lighter but still delicious, Avoca Toast on Sourdough is a must-try. Topped with a soft-boiled egg, chili flakes, and fresh herbs, it’s a modern twist on a brunch classic.

Trove’s signature Eggs Benedict which is known as the Trove Egg Benedict features perfectly poached eggs with house-made hollandaise on artisan bread.

For those with a sweet tooth, the playful Peanana is a fun and indulgent option.

Location: Ground Floor, Fashion Avenue, The Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, Dubai

Times: Breakfast from 10am to 3pm

Contact: 04 347 7444 | @thetrove

Images: Supplied