The wait is over. O Beach Dubai officially returns on Thursday September 19, bringing its signature beachside energy back to Dubai Marina with a new season, new events, and a new theme: The Heartbeat Season – #LiveLoud.

If you’ve been counting down, clear your calendar. The opening weekend (September 19–21) kicks things off in collaboration with Shein, setting the tone for a packed season of daytime parties, beachfront vibes, and weekly takeovers that keep the tempo up from Monday to Sunday.

The weekly line-up

Each day has its own mood, and O Beach Dubai isn’t short on options. Expect the return of EL SUEÑO and Ladies Day on Wednesdays, Soul Heaven on Thursdays, La Fiesta on Fridays, Kisstory & O Brunch on Saturdays, and House In Paradise/Ladies Day on Sundays. Poolside Sessions ease you into Mondays and Tuesdays.

The vibe

This season is all about rhythm. With the #LiveLoud theme running through everything from the music to the set-up, it’s made for those who want to feel every beat under the sun, by the sea, and with a drink in hand.

About O Beach Dubai

O Beach Dubai, the first international venture of the famed Ibiza beach club brand, has become one of the city’s go-to destinations for daytime parties and beachfront fun. Located at Habtoor Grand Resort in Dubai Marina, it’s known for its vibrant atmosphere, stylish poolside setup, and lively events that draw locals and visitors alike. With capacity for over 1,500 guests, multiple bars, private cabanas, and a massive swimming pool, it offers an experience that blends luxury with a laid-back party spirit, making it a must-visit spot for anyone after Dubai’s ultimate day club vibe.

Location: O Beach, Habtoor Grand Hotel Beach Front, Al Seyahi St, Dubai Marina, Dubai

Times: Daily from 11am

Contact: 052 858 0464 | obeachdubai.com

Reservations: Strongly recommended

Images: Supplied