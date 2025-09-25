Dust off your lederhosen and get ready to prost and celebrate Oktoberfest in Dubai

Oktoberfest season has arrived and Dubai is serving up everything from overflowing steins and Bavarian bites to live music and family-friendly fun. Whether you’re after a traditional tent experience, a buzzing beer garden, or a casual spot with pretzels and games, here’s where to join the celebrations.

Ribs & Brews

Get ready to raise your stein at Ribs & Brews as Oktoberfest takes over with Bavarian sausages, hearty bites, and plenty of hops. The celebrations come alive with DJs, live entertainment, and festive games that bring the spirit of Munich to Dubai. Take on the Beer-Lympics for bragging rights, try your luck at Oktoberfest Bingo, or grab a partner for Beer Pong, all while enjoying a buzzing Oktoberfest atmosphere.

Location: Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City

Times: Daily until October 5, 4pm to 11pm

Contact: (04) 435 5577

Grand Hyatt Dubai

Grand Hyatt Dubai’s Oktoberfest is back for its 17th year with one of the city’s biggest Bavarian parties. Inside the traditional Grand Oktoberfest Tent, expect pretzels, bratwurst, schnitzel, and giant 1-litre steins of German hops, all set to the tunes of Munich’s Die Kirchdorfer Oktoberfest Band. Every weekend brings a lively Bavarian feast, and Sundays add a family-friendly Bavarian brunch complete with live music, hearty classics, and plenty of cheer.

Location: Grand Oktoberfest Tent, Grand Hyatt Dubai

Times: Every Thursday to Saturday until October 26, 7pm to 2am

Cost: Dhs199 per person (buffet only, drinks charged separately)

Age Restriction: 21+

Contact: (04) 317 2222

Ernst Biergarten

Step into Oktoberfest at Ernst Biergarten in 25hours Hotel One Central, where steins of Paulaner’s Oktoberfest ale and a full Bavarian menu take centre stage. Enjoy sausages, pretzels, and schnitzel alongside live Bavarian brass bands and lively cover performances. Join the stein-holding competition, or make the most of themed events: the Oktoberfest Nights with sharing platters and beer towers, a Saturday Oktoberfest Brunch with endless classics and desserts, and a hearty Bavarian-style Sunday Roast.

Oktoberfest Nights : September 18 to October 26, Thursday to Saturday from 5pm till late, Sun 12pm to 7pm | À la carte

Oktoberfest Brunch : Saturdays, 12pm to 4pm | dhs300 (soft) | dhs400 (entry) | dhs500 (bubbly)

Oktoberfest Sunday Roast: Sundays, 12pm to 4pm | dhs110

Location: 25hours Hotel One Central

Contact: (04) 210 2511

The Eloquent Elephant

The Eloquent Elephant goes full Bavarian this season with daily Oktoberfest celebrations. Guests can tuck into a themed menu, enjoy free pretzels on arrival, and spin the prize wheel for extra fun. With live sports streaming and a relaxed, family-friendly vibe where kids are welcome too, it’s the perfect spot for a laid-back Oktoberfest experience in the heart of Dubai.

Location: Taj Dubai

Times: Daily until October 5, from 12pm onwards

Contact: (04) 438 3131

