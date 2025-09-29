One sale, countless escapes. Book by October 12

Clear your calendar and warm up your group chat: Air Arabia has launched its biggest deal of the year, with 1 million seats on sale from Dhs139. The clock is ticking, book by October 12, for travel between February 17 and October 24, 2026. Whether you fly from Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, or Ras Al Khaimah, this is your cue to lock in that city break, beach escape, or long-overdue reunion without breaking the bank.

What’s on the map? A little bit of everything. Athens for sun-drenched ruins and island-hopping; Krakow and Warsaw for cobbled streets and café hopping; Milan and Vienna for design, opera, and pastry runs; Istanbul for bazaars and Bosphorus sunsets; Colombo for spice trails and surf; Phuket and the Maldives for turquoise-water therapy; even Moscow if you’re plotting a culture-packed detour. With three UAE hubs in play, you can pick the airport that suits your side of town and your schedule.

Booking is straightforward: jump on airarabia.com (or the app), pick your origin (AUH/SHJ/RAK), choose your city, and you’re set.

From bustling capitals to barefoot islands, this sale is your all-access pass to 2026 adventures, planned properly and priced sensibly.

This window is perfect for plotting the year ahead. With travel dates stretching from late winter into peak summer, you can map city breaks around long weekends, line up a sunshine escape when the mercury rises at home, or pencil in a bigger multi-stop adventure. One campaign, a full season of possibilities.

Book by October 12 and make next year the one where you finally tick off those pins you’ve been saving.

Ready to roll? Head to airarabia.com and start building your 2026 travel calendar today.