Dubai is getting simpler to navigate for shoppers, diners, and weekend planners. Dubai Holding Asset Management has brought its malls, lifestyle destinations, and retail centres together under a single banner: Dubai Retail. Think of it as a clear signpost to the places you already love, and a handy way to discover new ones, all connected by one name and one city-wide promise of choice.

The scale alone is a headline. Across 40+ malls and destinations and 6,500+ retailers, Dubai Retail spans everything from all-day shopping hubs to beachside promenades and heritage icons. You’ll recognise the flagships immediately: the re-named Palm Jumeirah Mall (formerly Nakheel Mall) on the Palm, the vast labyrinth of Ibn Battuta Mall, the ever-buzzy JBR and Bluewaters, and the time-honoured charm of Souk Madinat Jumeirah. Add in Palm West Beach sunsets, neighbourhood favourites like Al Khawaneej Walk, and dozens of convenient community centres, and you’ve got a portfolio that matches every mood, weekday errands, date-night dinners, family days out, or a full weekend on the waterfront.

The benefit is straightforward, one brand that connects many experiences. Planning a day can now move seamlessly from mall to promenade to dinner reservation, with Dubai Retail acting as the easy thread that ties it together. You might start with a morning coffee and a browse, hop to the beach for an afternoon walk, then wrap up with a show or a late supper, all within the same connected family of destinations.

And while the umbrella is new, the promise isn’t, variety, access, and energy are still the pillars. Whether you’re hunting limited-edition drops, booking a blow-out meal with visiting friends, or corralling the kids for a weekend adventure, Dubai Retail is a smarter way to map your day, and your city.

Ready to explore? Start with the places you know, then let the network lead you somewhere new. Discover Dubai Retail’s world of destinations today.