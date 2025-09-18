Sponsored: Dubai is about to get a bold new taste of Japan as Ram&Roll brings tradition and innovation together in the heart of Downtown

Dubai’s food scene is getting a vibrant new addition with Ram&Roll (short for Ramen and Hand Roll Bar), a Modern Japanese Diner with Japan DNA, opening at Kempinski The Boulevard. The restaurant promises a fresh take on Japanese cuisine, combining classic flavours with modern creativity for an unforgettable dining experience.

A fresh take on Japanese dining

Brought to life by Gastronaut Hospitality, the team behind BohoX, Trove, Woohoo and soon to open at the end of this month Mamabella, Ram&Roll aims to redefine Japanese dining. It blends classic Japanese flavours with bold, modern innovation, creating dishes that are both familiar and inventive.

Inspired by the best

Ram&Roll draws inspiration from Dubai’s most celebrated Japanese restaurants but adds its own creative flair. Guests can look forward to artfully presented interpretations of Japanese classics and carefully curated cocktails that elevate the dining experience.

Design and atmosphere

The restaurant’s interior mixes sleek, modern design with the vibrant social energy of Downtown Dubai. Ram&Roll is designed to be more than just a restaurant as it is a space for celebration, creativity, and connection.

What the team says

Ahmet Oytun Cakir, one of the founders, explained that Ram&Roll is about bringing people together. “Ram&Roll is more than a restaurant, it’s a celebration, creativity, and connection,” he said. “Our mission is to bring guests together around food that reflects the energy of Dubai’s ever-evolving lifestyle.”

The details

Ram&Roll is opening soon at Kempinski The Boulevard in Downtown Dubai. It is set to become a destination of choice for residents and visitors, offering a truly elevated Japanese dining experience.

Location: Kempinski The Boulevard, Downtown Dubai

@ramenrolldubai

Images: Supplied