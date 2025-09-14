Dinner drinks and dancing all come together at Amelia in Downtown Dubai where the evening always takes flight

Inspired by aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart this glamorous lounge dining destination blends fine dining with striking interiors and a lively nightlife vibe. With sweeping views of the Burj Khalifa and a menu that combines Japanese precision with bold Peruvian flavours Amelia delivers an experience that feels every bit as iconic as its namesake

The Spot

Located in the heart of Downtown Dubai, Amelia is no ordinary restaurant. Named after aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart, this glamorous lounge-dining concept marries fine dining with theatrical interiors. Step inside and you’re transported: soaring ceilings, gleaming brass, and intricate aviation-inspired design details that make you feel as though you’ve boarded a luxury aircraft from a bygone era. Add in sweeping views of the Burj Khalifa, and Amelia sets the scene for a night that feels every bit as iconic as its namesake.

The Vibe

Early in the evening, Amelia is sleek and refined with well-heeled diners soaking in the interiors with a cocktail in hand. As the night progresses, the atmosphere shifts gears: a DJ picks up the tempo, beats fill the room, and guests gradually swap fine dining for dancing. It’s part supper club, part high-energy lounge, all wrapped in a polished, cosmopolitan energy.

The Food And Drinks

The culinary offering at Amelia is outstanding, blending Japanese precision with bold Peruvian flavours. Highlights from our table included the Ageta, Sake Nikkei Ceviche, and Hamachi Tiradito, each dish balancing freshness with artful presentation. The Rollo de Camarones (shrimp rolls) and Papas a la Trufa (truffle potatoes) were indulgent yet perfectly balanced, while the Mariscos Mezclado showcased seafood at its best. A standout was the seafood pasta because it was rich, comforting, and packed with flavour.

For mains and sharing plates, the Machu Picchu arrived as a colourful fusion of textures, and dessert was a showstopper: the Pelota de Chocolate, cracked open to reveal layers of decadent sweetness. Drinks are as creative as the menu: we tried the Amelia, Tropical Island, and a Passion Virgin Martini; the Lollipop mocktail proved just as inventive. Every sip, much like every bite, felt meticulously crafted.

The Service

Service at Amelia is world-class. The staff are attentive without being intrusive, topping up glasses and guiding us through the menu with precision and enthusiasm. Every recommendation by our South African waiter felt spot-on, and small details like pacing the dishes perfectly and checking in at the right moments elevated the experience. There’s a confidence in the way the team moves, mirroring the sophistication of the venue itself.

What To Order

Sake Nikkei Ceviche

Hamachi Tiradito

Rollo de Camarones

Seafood pasta

Pelota de Chocolate

Amelia signature cocktail or Lollipop mocktail

What’s On the bill

Expect to pay around Dhs800–1,000 for two, including cocktails. Pricey, yes, but worth it for the food quality attention to detail, and atmosphere.

What’s On Verdict

A dazzling blend of design, dining, and nightlife, Amelia is more than a restaurant, it’s an experience. Go for the food, stay for the music, and leave feeling like you’ve taken flight.

Location: Amelia, Downtown Dubai

Times: Daily, 6pm to late

Contact: (04) 123 4567 | @ameliadubai

Reservations recommended, especially weekends