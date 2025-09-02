Sponsored: An intimate evening of fine dining at Teatro with Chef Vincenzo Viti and Chef Anbu Narayanan.

As the summer heat starts to fade, there’s no better way to embrace the cooler evenings than with an exclusive dining experience at Teatro, Park Rotana Abu Dhabi. On Tuesday, September 23, What’s On Chef’s Table invites you to an intimate evening of culinary delights, featuring Italian Executive Chef Vincenzo Viti and Specialty Outlet Chef Anbu Narayanan.

This intimate collaboration invites 15 lucky readers and their plus ones to join an unforgettable gastronomic experience. Guests will be treated to a five course dinner, with each dish carefully paired with wine to enhance the flavours. Expect signature creations like Scallop cappuccino, Oxtail agnolotti, and melt-in-your-mouth Wagyu beef, alongside seasonal plates that showcase the chefs’ playful and inventive style.

Vincenzo Viti’s culinary journey began in Altamura, a small town in southern Italy. He went on to hone his skills in Michelin-starred kitchens and luxury hotels across Europe, working alongside some of the world’s most renowned chefs. Anbu Narayanan brings over 15 years of experience from restaurants around the globe, with a passion for transforming the finest ingredients into unforgettable meals. Together, they promise a menu that is both refined and imaginative.

The evening kicks off with a specially crafted welcome drink, setting the tone for the night ahead. Guests will indulge in a tasting menu of 8 to 10 dishes, each thoughtfully paired with wine to enhance the flavours. The ambiance at Teatro, with its crystal beading, dimly lit interiors, and alfresco terrace overlooking the hotel’s blue-lit swimming pool, creates a magical setting for this unforgettable experience.

Spaces are limited, and only 15 lucky readers and their plus ones will have the opportunity to attend. RSVP now for a chance to be part of this exclusive culinary event.

Details at a glance

If your idea of a perfect night is good food, fine wine and even better company, then this Chef’s Table at Teatro is calling your name. RSVP here to score an invite.

When: 7pm on Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Where: Teatro, Park Rotana Abu Dhabi