This month, What’s On The Menu is heading to Kai Beach for an evening of bites, beats and sunset dining by the shore.

On Friday September 26, 15 lucky readers and their plus ones will get the chance to join us at Kai Beach for an exclusive evening that celebrates the island’s newest dining concept, the Sunset Supper. Starting at 5:30pm, the evening is timed to perfection, starting just as the sky melts into gold and amber and closing out under the stars. With rustic wooden accents, woven textures, and soft lighting, Kai Beach transforms into a dreamy sunset sanctuary. The restaurant will be dressed with colourful boho touches, including hammocks, lanterns, dreamcatchers, table runners, throw pillows and fairy lights, creating a cosy, intimate dinner setting. Guests can catch the evening breeze, and soak up the effortlessly stylish setting, making this a beautiful beachfront dining experience.

What’s On the Menu?

Kai’s new beachfront dining experience blends refined flavours with laid-back island vibes. Expect a menu that highlights seasonal ingredients and culinary artistry, from tomato bruschetta topped with fresh basil and parmesan or hummus and muhammara served with crisp pitta. The Sunset Supper menu also features Vietnamese shrimp rolls with peanut sauce, spicy shrimp tacos with garlic-cilantro slaw, and beef cheek bao with a fiery sriracha dip. For something more indulgent, guests can look forward to the mini beef sliders with chips, truffle fries, and flatbreads topped with burrata or smoked salmon. It’s a spread that balances freshness with comfort, all designed to be savoured as the sun sinks into the sea. To sip, there’s handcrafted cocktails or refreshing mocktails. It’s food that feels familiar, but made for sunsets by the sea.

Details at a glance:

If evenings like this are your kind of magic, then this Sunset Supper is calling your name. RSVP here to secure your spot.

When: Friday September 26, 2025

Where: Kai Beach, Saadiyat Island