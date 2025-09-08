Your new digital beauty bestie is loading

There’s no shortage of fabulous salons and beauticians across Dubai, but if you prefer some at-home pampering, take note – Europe’s leading Ruuby app is coming to Dubai.

Set to launch in October, Ruuby is the luxury beauty concierge app that allows you to discover and book an array of five-star beauty services direct to your door. It’s already the service of choice for beauty lovers across London, Manchester and the South of France, with Dubai set to become its next global location.

How it works

Once you download the app and set up your profile, you’re able to filter the service you’re looking for. Browse from a range of beauty services that include everything from glow-inducing facials and pampering massages to blowdries, manicures and spray tans. The UK version of Ruuby extends far beyond your typical beauty treatments, unlocking access to some 600 professionals that offer services like at-home Reiki, IV drips and even derma fillers.

Then, filter out the date and time you’re looking for the service. Whether it’s a Sunday afternoon massage, make-up for a special occasion, or getting the girls together for a pamper night, find a date and time to suit you.

All you need to do after that is enter your booking address and confirm payment. Then, simply enjoy your treatment.

Dubai’s is already home to an array of at-home beauty services, including Balinese Luxury Touch – who offer various stress-relieving massages; Nooora, an expert team of haircare specialists; and Ruhee, who can bring the nail salon to you.

When: Launching October 2025

Find out more: ruuby.com

Lead image: Ruuby